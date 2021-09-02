Newsdeck

J&J vaccine shipments from S.Africa to Europe halted, AU says

By Reuters 2 September 2021
Caption
The J&J vaccine at the Fair Cape Diary Farm on August 05, 2021 in Durbanville, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)

NAIROBI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - An arrangement whereby Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was shipping COVID-19 vaccine doses to Europe that had been packaged in South Africa has been suspended, African Union (AU) envoy Strive Masiyiwa said on Thursday.

Reuters

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last month he was “stunned” by the arrangement, since Europe has very high vaccination rates while even the most vulnerable people in many African countries had not been vaccinated.

At the time the European Commission described it as a temporary agreement, while J&J had no comment when contacted by Reuters.

The shots packaged by J&J’s South African partner Aspen that were already sent to Europe would be returned, Masiyiwa told a news briefing organised by the AU’s disease control body on Thursday.

J&J had shipped less than 20 million doses to Europe, he said, and the halting of the shipments was partly due to interventions by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Under its contract with J&J, Aspen imports the drug substance for the vaccine from the U.S. pharmaceutical company and packages it – a process called “fill and finish” – at its plant in South Africa.

J&J has a bilateral deal with South Africa to supply 31 million vaccine doses and a separate contract with the AU for 220 million doses with an option for a further 180 million. (Reporting by Maggie Fick Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

POLITICS OF ANARCHY

Duduzane Zuma taps wealthy Indian benefactors as his presidential campaign steps up 

By Ferial Haffajee

Business Maverick

4 Africa Exchange to revive the Cape Town Stock Exchange

Ray Mahlaka
1 hour ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Rewind to look ahead – lessons learnt over 20 years of investing

Ninety One
1 hour ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s childism is the biggest blight on our children’s futures
Zukiswa Pikoli 54 mins ago
4 mins

“Wise men speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something.”

OPINIONISTA

State lacks the political will or capacity to act decisively in the aftermath of July unrest

Imraan Buccus 1 hour ago
3 mins

SPOTLIGHT

What is behind the low vaccination numbers in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain?

Siyabonga Kamnqa
57 mins ago
10 mins

FARE SHARE

Lenin Drive food garden: From a dump to a productive urban farmland predominantly run by Alexandra women

Michelle Banda
1 hour ago
3 mins

ISS TODAY: ANALYSIS

Greater national and intercontinental coordination needed to identify and prevent African missing person cases

Ottilia Anna Maunganidze for ISS TODAY
1 hour ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

Lengthy Housing Needs Register waiting list keeping some Khayelitsha disabled and elderly residents out in the cold

Mary-Anne Gontsana
3 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved