World

Here they go again – ABBA announces first new album in 40 years

By Reuters 2 September 2021
Caption
epa09218206 Rhiannon Porter (L) and Jojo Desmond, cast members of ABBA MANIA perform on stage during a photocall at Shaftesbury Theatre in London, Britain, 21 May 2021. The ABBA tribute show opens this weekend. It will be the first time the performance returns to London's West End in nearly two decades. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swedish supergroup ABBA announced their first new album in four decades on Thursday and said they would stage a series of virtual concerts using digital avatars of themselves in London next year.

Reuters

Fans piled online to celebrate the long-awaited news of the reunion of one of the world’s most successful bands. “2021 has been saved by new ABBA music,” @elliemiles23 said in one widely shared Twitter post.

The album “Voyage” would come out on Nov. 5, the band said during the livestreamed launch. They released two of its 10 songs – “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” – on Thursday.

“First it was just two songs,” songwriter Benny Andersson said. “Then we said ‘maybe we should do, I don’t know, a few others. What do you say girls?’ And they said ‘yeah’ and then I asked ‘why don’t we do a full album?'”

Don't want to see ads?

“I knew when Benny played the melody it just had to be about us,” co-songwriter Bjorn Ulvaeus said about “I Still Have Faith In You”.

“No imagination could dream up that, to release a new album after 40 years and still be the best of friends and enjoy each other’s company, and have total loyalty.”

“ABBATARS”

The concerts will be held at a purpose-built ABBA Arena in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in May next year, and feature digital versions of its four stars, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

The “abbatars” were created using motion capture technology – similar to that used to create Gollum in the movie series “Lord of the Rings” – and will show members of the band as they looked in 1979. They will not be holograms, the band said.

“The only big problem was that we had to shave our beards,” Benny Andersson said on the livestreamed broadcast.

Rumours swirled for years that the group would get back together, but the members turned down a string of offers, including one reported $1 billion package to tour again.

ABBA was founded in the early 70s by then couples Agnetha and Bjorn and Benny and Anni-Frid. Their initials gave the band its name.

They sold more than 385 million albums and topped charts from Australia to America with a string of hits including “Waterloo”, “Dancing Queen” and “Take A Chance On Me”.

The concert concept was created by the band and Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects company founded by George Lucas to make the original Star Wars-movies, the band said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

POLITICS OF ANARCHY

Duduzane Zuma taps wealthy Indian benefactors as his presidential campaign steps up 

By Ferial Haffajee

OPINIONISTA

Politics of poverty: Basic Income Support is a constitutional, moral and justice imperative

Amanda Rinquest
1 min ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

The cost and burden of cancer: Report gives a wake-up call to avert healthcare crisis

Ufrieda Ho
6 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 50 seconds ago

OPINIONISTA

Those were the days my friend… remember when Parliament was an open book and you could browse its pages?
Pam Saxby 11 mins ago
2 mins

"As he caught his footing his head fell back and the Milky Way flowed down inside him with a roar." ~ Yasunari Kawabata

OUR BURNING PLANET Op-Ed

Algeria suffers from devastating wildfires and faces big challenges in addressing them

António Bento-Gonçalves 22 mins ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Suffer the children: It’s contemptible that Gauteng MECs for social development are not held to account

Roger Pearce, Simon Lerefolo and David Webb
13 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

On blockbuster books that will never be born

Ben Williams
22 mins ago
3 mins

SMALL SCREEN

‘Vagabond’: Watching corruption unfold feels all too familiar, even on film

Zinaid Meeran
33 mins ago
4 mins

PODCAST REVIEW

This week we’re listening to: Time for a change

Sarah Hoek
29 mins ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved