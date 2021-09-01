World

Tom Cruise films ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ delayed amid COVID wave

By Reuters 1 September 2021
Caption
F16 fighter (top) of USA Air Force takes off during a Seventh Air Force and the 8th Fighter Wing host exercise Max Thunder at the eighth Fighter Wing in Gunsan, South Korea, 20 April 2017. South Korea and US Air Force is holding the annual the Max Thunder exercise from 17 to 28 April May 2017 amid tensions over nuclear issues in the Korean Peninsula. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Paramount Pictures has postponed the release of Tom Cruise films "Top Gun: Maverick" until May 2022 and "Mission: Impossible 7" until September 2022, a spokesman for the ViacomCBS Inc studio said Wednesday, as COVID-19 infections rise.

Reuters

By Lisa Richwine

The “Top Gun” sequel, which has been delayed multiple times during the pandemic, had been set to debut in theaters on Nov. 19, just ahead of Thanksgiving, to kick off the holiday moviegoing season.

“Top Gun” will now debut on May 27, the date that “M:I 7” had been set to light up screens over next year’s Memorial Day weekend. That forced a shift for “M:I 7,” which was moved to Sept. 30, 2022.

Movie studios have repeatedly shuffled their schedules as they try to gauge when crowds will return to cinemas. The Delta variant of the coronavirus has disrupted a hoped-for comeback. https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/delta-variant-disrupts-hollywoods-box-office-comeback-2021-08-24

Theater chains, including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings, are counting on blockbusters such as “Top Gun” to help lure audiences back. The movie is a follow-up to the 1986 hit starring Cruise as an elite U.S. Navy fighter pilot.

Jeff Bock, senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co, called Paramount’s decision on “Top Gun” a “smart move.”

“Paramount needs this to be a big worldwide hit. Global marketplace just isn’t there yet,” Bock wrote on Twitter.

Theater operators hope other big-budget films will cling to their 2021 schedules. James Bond movie “No Time to Die” is currently set for release in cinemas on Oct. 8, and studio MGM has insisted that date will stick.

Other upcoming films include Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” in October, Marvel’s “Eternals” in November and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

NEWSFLASH

President Ramaphosa’s former spokesperson, Khusela Diko, in line for powerhouse promotion to deputy DG at GCIS

By Staff Reporter

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Flying solo: SAA will have to stand on its own after Treasury ushers in a new era of no bailouts to SOEs

Ray Mahlaka
21 mins ago
3 mins

THE CONVERSATION

‘I don’t want realism. I want magic’: behind the fantasy fuelling our real estate voyeurism

Andrew Toland
37 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 24 seconds ago

POEM

The winter we endure
Mike van Graan 21 mins ago
< 1 min

Floyd Mayweather was once challenged by 50 Cent to read a single page from Harry Potter.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New car sales bounce back in August, but July unrest still hurts exports

Ed Stoddard 33 mins ago
2 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Small-scale fishers caught in poverty net worsened by Covid-19 lockdown

Onke Ngcuka
13 mins ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Glimmers of hope: August PMI soars as economy shakes off unrest-induced slump

Mfuneko Toyana
42 mins ago
2 mins

PHOTO ESSAY

Why are you looking at me? Photographs by Jean du Plessis

Simon Sephton
47 mins ago
4 mins

OP-ED

The discovery of natural gas in Mozambique has produced tragedies, not economic promise

Vijay Prashad
55 mins ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved