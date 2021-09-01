Babita Deokaran. Image composite: Maverick Life.

In Memorium of the whistle-blower

Mike van Graan Follow Save More

Another meaningless monument rises to

Heroes past

Who squirm in their restless graves

As erstwhile comrades

Vomit

Hollow

Words of regret

For a modern martyr

Riddled with hired bullets

Enablers of treason

Accomplices to plunder

Their own hands dripping complicit blood

Now vow

No stone unturned

The full might of the law

Everything in their power

When history mocks their two-faced tongues

Spineless men

Skeleton women

Preside over our winter

While desperate praise-singers

Search for swallows

To beg us to believe their spring

The fiction of a new dawn

A rising sun

A better life for all

Lies buried in faction wars

Of scorched-earth rogues

Who put first the party

Path to elite enrichment

Betraying a country

Its hopes

Its dreams

To the voracious gods of greed

Traitors triumph

Robbers swagger

Killers strut free

With brazen impunity beyond the law

While true people’s servants

Have track-records trashed

Careers curtailed

Their very hearts

Crushed

Which road will be named for Moss Phakoe

What building for Andile Matshaya

Who will build a monument for Babita Deokaran

As we weep for them

We weep for ourselves

For the winter we still endure. DM/ ML/ MC