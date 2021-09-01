From left: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. (Photo: Gallo Images / Khaya Ngwenya) | Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. (Photo: GCIS) | Prince Misuzulu Zulu. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Sandile Ndlovu) | President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day )

As prospects fade for a speedy resolution to the impasse over the coronation of the king of the Zulus, President Cyril Ramaphosa finds himself drawn into yet another KwaZulu-Natal imbroglio that, frankly, he could well do without on the list of his priorities for the country and his ailing ANC.

Since the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini in March, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has failed to bring together the royal family to agree to nominate a preferred successor. The drama is unfolding in affidavits before the Pietermaritzburg High Court where the authenticity of the king’s will is being contested, mainly by the family of the first wife, while different names are being put forward as rightful heirs to the throne.

Amid all that, one faction of the royal house, with the strong backing of the traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has declared that the throne is already occupied by Misuzulu, whose mother, Queen Mantfombi from eSwatini, was to bear the future king as per tradition and the late king’s wishes.

Premier Sihle Zikalala initially endorsed Misuzulu as the next king and said in his budget speech this year that he would soon announce details for the coronation. Zikalala paid a courtesy visit to the palace to present the provincial government’s budget for the monarchy and to ensure that Misuzulu’s security was not compromised.

Then came a flurry of litigation, even against the premier himself, challenging the seeming recognition by the provincial government of Misuzulu as the next monarch.

Mediation efforts by the provincial government to bring the Zulu royal family together have been futile. It has therefore not been possible to forward a name to President Ramaphosa, who has the power to appoint queens and kings in South Africa before coronation can take place.

On the other hand, working under Buthelezi’s guidance, Misuzulu has wasted no time in acting as the king and has already been acknowledged as such by Parliament.

Former Speaker Thandi Modise wrote to “Your Royal Highness” on 31 May:

“I wish to advise that on 11 May 2021, the National Assembly approved a resolution conveying its congratulations and welcoming your announcement as the new King of the AmaZulu nation.

“The Assembly acknowledged that you took the reign following the passing of your father, His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

“The Assembly noted that you pursued international studies and have an understanding of the present times and the struggles of your people and Zulu nation at large.

“The Assembly pledged support to you, noting that your reign will continue an uninterrupted lineage of leadership that has seen the Zulu nation thrive for more than 200 years, since its founding by King Shaka kaSenzangakhona.

“The Assembly recognised the role Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP, in his capacity as traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation, has played by displaying sound leadership, guidance, and fortitude during the process.”

The motion was moved by Inkatha Freedom Party MP, Narend Singh.

It was Buthelezi at Misuzulu’s side when he addressed the media to condemn the looting and destruction of property following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma in July.

Last month, Buthelezi travelled to eSwatini to present Misuzulu officially as the new king of the Zulu nation to King Mswati III and his senior government officials, including Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini and Foreign Affairs Minister Thuli Dladla.

Although King Mswati is Misuzulu’s uncle, this time around a clear message was conveyed that the head of state was engaging with a visiting monarch, and the necessary state protocols were followed. It is understood that Misuzulu remained behind in eSwatini to receive further “guidance and grooming” as the king’s guest.

The provincial government has now referred the kingship impasse to President Ramaphosa to resolve. He, in turn, has delegated the function to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

Due to the complicated nature of the dispute, and the long history of contestation between the ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party regarding Buthelezi’s role in royal affairs, whatever determination President Ramaphosa arrives at will displease one of the factions.

Among ANC ranks, there is a perception that the veteran IFP leader and founder is manipulating the succession process to further entrench his legacy as traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, despite being rejected by some senior members of the royal family who challenge his status.

The provincial government under the ANC had been expected to ensure that the death of King Zwelithini would mark the diminishing of IFP influence over royal matters.

King Zwelithini died while seeking assurances from the ANC that land under the Ingonyama Trust would not be affected when the Constitution was amended to effect land expropriation without compensation. It was Buthelezi who fought for legislation to secure the land on the eve of the new democratic dispensation. There is now mounting pressure on the national government to curtail the powers of traditional authorities and the Ingonyama Trust Board over the constitutional rights of those who occupy tribal land.

On the other hand, the 93-year old Buthelezi has vowed to resist in Parliament any attempts to undermine the authority of the Zulu king as the custodian of this land. It would therefore assist him to have confidence in the new king to preserve the legacy of his father, which was crafted by Buthelezi himself.

Indications are that it might be a while before the Zulu royal family resolves its differences. In terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019, it should have, within 90 days after the need arose to fill the position — “with due regard to applicable customary law and customs” — identified a successor.

With its mediation initiatives in tatters, the provincial government has now kicked the ball upwards to President Ramaphosa’s court.

It is another bruising, toxic wrangle that he probably would have preferred KwaZulu-Natal to have resolved.

After all, succession disputes over traditional leadership in the province have a well-documented history of protracted litigation arising from decades of family feuds, the origins of which are often long forgotten by current generations. DM