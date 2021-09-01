Shareholders led by Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden sued Goldman Sachs and its executives in late 2018, accusing them of lying about the firm’s work with the sovereign wealth fund, for which the bank arranged $6.5 billion in bond sales. The firm has denied culpability in the scandal and laid the blame on Tim Leissner, a former partner who has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government.

The 1MDB scandal has spurred court cases around the world, as Malaysian authorities try to track down more than $4 billion that was siphoned from the country’s economic development fund.

Goldman Sachs and former chief operating officer Gary Cohn also denied the shareholders’ allegations in separate filings Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan in June denied requests from Goldman Sachs, Blankfein and Cohn to dismiss the lawsuit.