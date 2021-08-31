Newsdeck

Poland requests state of emergency on Belarus border amid migrant surge

By Reuters 31 August 2021
Caption
Migrants believed to be from Afghanistan sit on the ground in the small village of Usnarz Gorny near Bialystok, northeastern Poland, located close to the border with Belarus, on August 20, 2021. Photographer: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images

WARSAW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Polish government asked the president on Tuesday to declare a state of emergency in two regions on its border with Belarus after the Polish Border Guard said hundreds of illegal crossings had taken place this month.

Reuters

Poland began building a barbed wire fence last week along the border in an effort to curb the flow of migrants from countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan crossing from Belarus.

A state of emergency would give authorities broader powers to monitor and control people’s movements.

President Andrzej Duda, a close ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), is likely to approve the state of emergency, which would last for 30 days and cover parts of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie regions.

“The situation on the border with Belarus is a crisis and is still tense,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference as he announced the move.

Relations between the European Union and Belarus have worsened sharply over the past year since President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in an election his opponents and Western countries say was rigged.

The EU has slapped economic sanctions on Belarus and has accused Lukashenko of deliberately encouraging illegal migrants to cross into Poland and the Baltic states Latvia and Lithuania in a form of “hybrid warfare”.

“Lukashenko’s regime decided to push these people onto Polish, Lithuanian and Latvian territory in an effort to destabilise them,” Morawiecki said.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said the planned state of emergency would mostly apply to areas on or near the border.

Poland also sees Belarus’s behaviour as retaliation for Warsaw’s decision to give refuge to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics. Minsk has not responded to requests for comment.

Polish authorities have faced criticism from human rights groups for not accepting migrants, and for denying those at the border adequate medical care. Warsaw says they are the responsibility of the Belarusian authorities. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Alicja Ptak and Joanna Plucinska Editing by Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

IRREGULAR EXPENDITURE

Dirco director-general Kgabo Mahoai found guilty of gross negligence over R118m New York project

By Carien du Plessis

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday Editorial

Babita Deokaran: How not to get away with murder

Mark Heywood
4 hours ago
6 mins

TOKYO 2020

Paracyclist Pieter du Preez survives brush with disaster to bask in glory of fulfilling golden dream

Gary Lemke in Tokyo
1 hour ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

THE AFTERMATH

‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ cuts a haggard figure in court after the RET social media star is charged with inciting violence
Ferial Haffajee 13 hours ago
4 mins

"We spend the first year of a child's life teaching it to walk and talk and the rest of its life to shut up and sit down. There's something wrong there." ~ Neil deGrasse Tyson

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

What do a gangster, a pastor and sushi have in common? The Patriotic Alliance

Caryn Dolley 14 hours ago
5 mins

DM168 GOOD IN THE HOOD

In a big city like Johannesburg, it’s the small acts for the greater good that count

Ufrieda Ho
45 mins ago
6 mins

NEW FRAME

South Africa’s potential new Covid-19 variant

Dennis Webster
4 hours ago
4 mins

Local Government Elections ANALYSIS

Herman Mashaba’s forthcoming political choices will seal Action SA’s fate

Stephen Grootes
13 hours ago
6 mins

VACCINATIONALISM

Fear and confusion rife among foreign nationals about accessing Covid jab in South Africa

Rebecca Davis
14 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved