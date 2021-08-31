World

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

By Reuters 31 August 2021
Caption
Lloyd Harris plays a backhand in his quarterfinal match against Kei Nishikori at the Dubai Open on March 18 2021. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT):

Reuters

1821 KHACHANOV UPSET BY HARRIS, BENCIC EASES PAST RUS

Russian 25th seed Karen Khachanov was upset by South African Lloyd Harris 6-4 1-6 4-6 6-3 6-2, while Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz moved past Egor Gerasimov from Belarus with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-3 win.

Olympic gold medallist and Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic rolled past Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-4 6-4 in just 90 minutes.

READ MORE:

Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open

Pliskova rolls into U.S. Open second round in bid for maiden major

Murray fires battle of bathroom break into orbit

Murray’s victory hopes go down the toilet after Tsitsipas bathroom break

‘Perfectionist’ Osaka keen to change mindset at US Open and beyond

After year away, excited fans return to U.S. Open but confront long lines

U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday

1753 ZVEREV DEFEATS QUERREY IN STRAIGHT SETS

In-form German Alexander Zverev extended his winning streak to 12 matches by completing a routine 6-4 7-5 6-2 win over local favourite Sam Querrey in less than two hours.

1722 OPELKA FIRES 33 ACES, BEATS KWON

American 22nd seed Reilly Opelka, a finalist at the Canadian Open earlier this month, hit 33 aces past South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon to claim a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 victory.

Belgian 27th seed David Goffin lost 6-2 7-5 6-3 to American world number 30 Mackenzie McDonald.

1633 PLISKOVA MOVES PAST MCNALLY

Czech fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova fired eight aces, including one on her second match point, to beat American Caty McNally 6-3 6-4 and move into the second round in just over an hour.

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova began her first-round match against American Caty McNally at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 28 degrees Celsius (82.4°F). (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

NEWSFLASH

ANC drops application to re-open registration of candidates for local government elections

By Carien du Plessis

OUR BURNING PLANET SOLUTIONS

Choosing to make a difference: A household’s journey to zero waste

Colleen Dardagan
22 mins ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Bullion boost: Harmony Gold annual earnings soar on higher prices and production

Ed Stoddard
47 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Age of Accountability: Day of reckoning as 15 nabbed for ‘tender corruption’ in Mogalakwena
Lucas Ledwaba for Mukurukuru Media 1 hour ago
4 mins

Liam Neeson punched a 15-year-old student in the face when he was a trainee teacher. The errant ward had pulled out a knife.

OP-ED

A fit for purpose foreign policy: Dispense with parochial approaches and recognise international opportunities

Peter Fabricius 1 hour ago
7 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

EcoMaverick: Lorraine Kakaza — an environmental activist on a mission to amplify voices of the marginalised

Onke Ngcuka
1 hour ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Letter from Mpumalanga: Listening to history’s whispers by the river of enlightenment

Glen Retief
1 hour ago
5 mins

WORD ON THE STREETS

Formula E comes to Cape Town: The good, bad, and ugly

Steve Kretzmann
1 hour ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa needs an ombud office to atone for the fatal fate of whistle-blowers like Babita Deokaran

Paul Hoffman
2 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved