Eight wounded in Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Abha airport

By Reuters 31 August 2021
Caption
epa04716530 Houthi supporters raise their weapons in the air during a rally demanding an end to Saudi-led military operations on Houthis and their allies, in Sana?a, Yemen, 22 April 2015. Despite announcing an end to operation Decisive Storm, Saudi-led airstrikes continued 22 April positions belonging to the Houthis and their allies in central and southern Yemen, coming as the World Health Organization said over 1,080 people had been killed in violence in Yemen between March 19 and April 20. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

CAIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - At least eight people were wounded on Monday in Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport that also damaged a civilian airplane, Saudi state TV reported.

Reuters

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said earlier that it intercepted a Houthi drone that was targeting Abha International Airport.

Shrapnel was scattered in the vicinity of the airport, the coalition said.

Ekhbaria TV said a second armed drone was intercepted, but debris wounded eight people and damaged a civilian airplane inside the airport. It did not give further details.

The Houthis did not claim responsibility for the attack, but the Iran-aligned group regularly fires drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fighting the Houthis. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Tom Hogue and Alex Richardson)

