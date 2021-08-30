We know you love our chicken recipes, and our oven baked suppers, so we’ve come up with another winner for you. Its ingredients include the homemade olives from my own olive tree, but of course any black olives will do, or even green ones. You could add chilli as well, if you like.
(Serves 3)
Ingredients
6 chicken pieces
2 brinjals/aubergines/eggplant, halved
2 large beef tomatoes, quartered
6 pickled garlic cloves, chopped
10 black olives
80 g pancetta rashers
8 oregano sprigs
Salt
Black pepper
Olive oil
Method
Preheat the oven to 220℃. Oil an oven tray.
Place the chicken pieces skin side down and rub them in the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, then turn them over and season the other side.
Wrap rashers of pancetta around each portion (I used Richard Bosman pancetta, which I ordered online, but if you’re not in the sticks as I am you can probably find some at a good supermarket or deli. (I had enough for two rashers for each piece in my 80 g vacuum pack, but one or two or even three is fine.)
Stuff oregano sprigs between the chicken pieces. Insert tomato wedges between the chicken pieces. Season with more salt and pepper, lightly.
Place olives between tomatoes and chicken.
Cut the brinjals in half lengthwise and place in the pan. Pour olive oil over their undersides, then turn and oil the cut sides. Season with salt and pepper. Chop garlic and sprinkle it all over the cut sides. Oil the top side of the chicken and tomatoes.
Bake in the preheated oven for about 90 minutes or until the chicken is crisp and golden and the brinjals tender. DM/TGIFood
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE: There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of 0ur food writing.
Ring of Fire as performed by Johnny Cash was actually written by June Carter.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet