Business Maverick

U.S. Gasoline Jumps, Oil Steady as Hurricane Ida Roils Supplies

By Bloomberg 30 August 2021

U.S. gasoline futures jumped and oil was steady after Hurricane Ida barreled ashore in Louisiana, disrupting energy supplies in the world’s largest economy at a time of rising commodity prices.

Bloomberg

Gasoline for October spiked more than 4% higher in New York before paring gains, while West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed. Last week, WTI rallied 10% as investors wagered global demand would weather the setback posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.
Gasoline jumps, WTI rises on disruption from Hurricane Ida

Both crude oil and gasoline have been hit by volatile trading this month as investors weighed the challenge to consumption posed by the delta variant. This week traders will weigh the fall-out from Ida, as well as the likelihood that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will go ahead with an increase in output when it meets on Sept. 1. The impact from the hurricane would hinge on the actual damage to rigs and refining capacity, according to Vandana Hari, founder of energy consultancy Vanda Insights.

“If the offshore facilities have escaped damage — as they appear to have — the premium on account of the 1.7 million barrel a day crude production shut-in will evaporate,” said Hari. “Attention will then shift to the status of Louisiana refineries, which is more of a refined-products play,” she said.

Prices:
  • The September gasoline contract, which expires Tuesday, gained 2.5% to $2.3308 a gallon on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:21 a.m. in Singapore.
    • October gasoline was up 1.9% at $2.1588.
  • WTI for October delivery eased 2 cents to $68.72 a barrel on Nymex.
  • Brent crude for October settlement rose 0.4% to $72.96 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe exchange.

Refiners including Valero Energy Corp. shut about 12% of U.S. oil-processing capacity as a precaution ahead of the Category 4 storm, which packed stronger winds than Katrina in 2005. Colonial Pipeline Co., the operator of the largest fuel-distribution system from the refining centers in Texas and Louisiana to customers across the eastern U.S., idled its main network.

Gasoline prices in the southeast U.S. could climb heading into the end of summer if refineries suffer extensive damage or can’t get power and are forced to stay shut for an extended period, adding to the price inflation hitting Americans. Traders in Europe have already been preparing to fill any gap in supplies available at New York Harbor, provisionally chartering tankers. Still, those would take as much as two weeks to cross the Atlantic.

“For a Category 4, you could be looking at four to six weeks or more of downtime for the refineries,” said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates LLC in Houston.

Ida Roars Toward Louisiana With Near Record-Setting Winds
Storm surge begins to encroach in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida, on Aug. 29.

 

Ida, which came ashore about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of New Orleans, drove up ocean levels as much as 16 feet (4.9 meters). The hurricane’s 150-mile-per-hour winds tie Louisiana’s record set by Laura in 2020 and a 19th century storm. As Ida approached, producers in the Gulf of Mexico shut in 1.74 million barrels a day of crude output, about 15% of the nation’s total.

Brent’s prompt timespread was $1 a barrel in backwardation, level with the figure on Friday and up from 92 cents a month ago. That’s a bullish pattern, with near-term prices above later-dated ones.

Related coverage:
  • Oil and natural gas explorers in the Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana refineries have shut output as Hurricane Ida crashed ashore.
  • U.S. motorists who’d been expecting an end-of-summer relief for gasoline prices should start bracing for higher costs.
  • The head of Libya’s National Oil Corp. was suspended pending a probe into whether he violated policy, the oil minister said.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Massmart won’t blink an eye when it comes to dumping ailing assets, says CEO

By Mfuneko Toyana

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Silver linings: South Africa’s economy more resilient than SA Reserve Bank expected

Mfuneko Toyana
10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Richards Bay Minerals: The poster child for South Africa’s mining governance mess

Tim Cohen
9 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 31 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

ZAR X: Teething troubles still haunt South Africa’s alternative stock exchanges
Ray Mahlaka 12 hours ago
3 mins

Beaver's teeth are orange. This is due to large iron quantities in their pearly... oranges.

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Hidden hurdles: Is it still worth investing in Nigeria’s growth story?

Sasha Planting 9 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SAA to resume flights — but questions remain unanswered about the restart costs

Ray Mahlaka
26 AUG
4 mins

DM168 SCORPIO INVESTIGATION

Liquidation and litigation woes: A strike at the heart of the Gupta empire

Jessica Bezuidenhout
28 AUG
9 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s producer prices ease in July as inflationary pressures subside

Mfuneko Toyana
26 AUG
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

China’s economic recovery may well depend, above all, on how the fight against Covid-19 unfolds

Yu Yongding
26 AUG
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Bitcoin Rival Cardano Comes Out of Nowhere

Revix
27 AUG
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved