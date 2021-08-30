Civil Society Watch 30 August-5 September

This Week in Civil Society: Life Esidimeni inquest resumes for a third time

By Zukiswa Pikoli 30 August 2021

Family member Wilhemina Thejane at the Life Esidimeni hearings. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)

This week in civil society, the Life Esidimeni inquest resumes, Daily Maverick discusses Eskom’s unbundling, the AIDC unpacks the gendered impact of Covid-19 in South Africa and SADAG launches its support group for women living with menopause.

Zukiswa Pikoli

Monday, 30 August at 10am marks the resumption of the Life Esidimeni inquest after it was postponed for a second time at the beginning of August. The proceedings will continue virtually before Judge Mmonoa Teffo and are expected to run until the court goes into recess on 17 September 2021. You can follow the inquest here.

Wednesday, 1 September between 12pm and 1pm, Daily Maverick and the Alternative Information and Development Centre (AIDC) will host a webinar discussion on the unbundling of Eskom with managing director of EE Business Intelligence and associate researcher at the AIDC, Bruce Baigrie. The discussion will be facilitated by associate Business Maverick editor Sasha Planting. Register for the webinar here

Tuesday, 31 August at 2pm, the AIDC and Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung will be hosting a webinar discussion titled “The Gendered Impact of Covid-19 in South Africa”. It will analyse the impact of the pandemic through a feminist lens. The discussants will be Dr Lauren Paramoer from the University of Cape Town; Tshegofatso Putu, a development economist and current Kader Asmal Fellow at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland; Masana Ndinga-Kanga, programme director of Sonke Gender Justice; and Dr Cyan Brown, a senior fellow at Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity. The discussion  will be facilitated by Nthabeleng Morake, a senior fellow at Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity. You can join the discussion here.

Later on Tuesday, at 5.30pm, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) will be launching a support group for women living with menopause. For more information about the launch, contact them on 0800 21 22 23. DM/MC

