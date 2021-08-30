World

Residents, tourists scramble to evacuate as California fire nears Lake Tahoe

By Reuters 30 August 2021
Caption
LAKE ISABELLA, CA - AUGUST 24: Arroyo Grande Hotshots firefighters are seen behind the flames of a backfire they are setting to battle the French Fire on August 24, 2021 near Wofford Heights, California. The 16,000-acre French Fire began August 18 and is 19 percent contained. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Aug 30 (Reuters) - Residents and tourists in communities near popular Lake Tahoe fled on Monday as the Caldor fire roared closer after sweeping across dried-out forests in California's devastating summer of blazes.

Reuters

By Fred Greaves

Dry fuel and up-slope canyon winds helped fan the fire over almost 10,000 more acres since Sunday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The fire, which has spread across 177,260 acres (71,740 hectares), is 14% contained.

Evacuation orders have been issued for several areas, including a portion of El Dorado County south of Lake Tahoe. The lake borders Nevada and is a beloved area in which to swim, hike and camp.

Hotel owner Neil Panchal and his family were up until around 3 a.m. packing up clothes, medicine and food so they could leave their South Lake Tahoe home in El Dorado on Monday morning for Nevada.

“We’ve been here so long, and we’ve never seen anything like this. The kids were crying,” Panchal, 42, told Reuters as he, his wife, their two children and his in-laws prepared to drive off through smoke he said was already hurting his throat.

“First COVID, and now this on top of it,” said Panchal, who owns two hotels in the area, both of which have been evacuated.

Some form of evacuation instructions were issued for all of South Lake Tahoe, which has approximately 22,000 residents.

The Caldor fire has damaged 39 residential, commercial and other structures while destroying over 472 so far. The fire has also led to five injuries to firefighters and civilians, according to the department’s website.

California, which typically has experienced its peak fire season in late summer and fall, is already on pace to see more of its landscape go up in flames this year than last, the worst year on record.

(Additional reporting and writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Donna Bryson and Rosalba O’Brien)

Gallery

