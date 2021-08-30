Newsdeck

New Zealand Reports First Death Linked to Pfizer Vaccine

By Bloomberg 30 August 2021
Caption
A vial of Covid-19 vaccine, produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, in cold storage at a vaccination center in a town hall in Paris, France, on Friday, April 9, 2021. France met its target of inoculating 10 million people with a first dose of anti-Covid vaccine on Thursday, a week ahead of schedule, as the country endures its third lockdown. Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --New Zealand health authorities reported what they believe to be the country’s first death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Bloomberg

By Matthew Brockett
Aug 30, 2021, 2:54 AM – Updated on Aug 30, 2021, 5:34 AM
Word Count: 241

A woman died from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle wall, following her Pfizer vaccination, New Zealand’s Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said in an emailed statement on Monday. It said myocarditis is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine.

The case has been referred to the coroner and the cause of death has not yet been determined, however the board “considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination,” it said. “This is the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.”

New Zealand is currently in a national lockdown due to a community outbreak of the highly infectious delta strain of Covid-19. It is ramping up what has been one of the slowest vaccine rollouts in the developed world, and is only using Pfizer. More than 3.3 million doses of the two-dose vaccine have so far been administered, enough to fully immunize about 23% of the population.

“The benefits of vaccination with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine continue to greatly outweigh the risk of both Covid-19 infection and vaccine side effects, including myocarditis,” the board said. “The Pfizer vaccine is highly effective in protecting against serious illness and death from Covid-19, and we remain confident about using it in New Zealand.”

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

AMABHUNGANE

Dr Dan Matjila’s secret deal to make Iqbal Survé’s R700m debt to PIC disappear

By Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

DM168 EDUCATION

Covid has turned South Africa’s schooling crisis into a ticking time bomb

Rebecca Davis and Victoria O’Regan
25 mins ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Whistle-blowers are important guardians of our democracy

Cyril Ramaphosa
2 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

SATIRICALLY SPEAKING

Into Floyd Shivambu’s animal farm
Malibongwe Tyilo 14 hours ago
6 mins

Ukrainian anti-Nato protests prevented a large military exercise simulating a Russian invasion of Crimea.

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Seven suspects to appear in court on Monday in connection with murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran

Vincent Cruywagen 16 hours ago
2 mins

ZAPIRO

High risk

Zapiro
12 hours ago

Sponsored Content

Bringing SMEs into post-pandemic recovery with digitalisation

Absa Business Banking
27 AUG
4 mins

DM168 GLOBAL DRUG BUST

No business like blow business: Encrypted devices unravel knots of worldwide organised crime

Caryn Dolley
28 AUG
9 mins

DM168 SCORPIO INVESTIGATION

Liquidation and litigation woes: A strike at the heart of the Gupta empire

Jessica Bezuidenhout
28 AUG
9 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved