MAVERICK CITIZEN

Life Esidimeni inquest: Former MD Basuku Mkhatshwa in the cross-examination hot seat

By Zukiswa Pikoli 30 August 2021

Qedani Mahlangu, former MEC for Health in Gauteng. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)

The inquest will determine if anyone is liable for the deaths of 143 mental healthcare patients in Gauteng who were moved from private healthcare provider Life Esidimeni to ill-equipped NGOs.

Zukiswa Pikoli

The Life Esidimeni inquest resumed in the Gauteng High Court on Monday after having been postponed for a second time this month because of the unpreparedness of some of the legal counsel.

Former Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) MEC Qedani Mahlangu’s lawyers cross-examined the former managing director of Life Esidimeni, Dr Basuku Mkhatshwa, saying that the decision to reduce the number of beds for mental health patients was taken by the then minister of health, Aaron Motsoaledi, and not Mahlangu.

Representing Mahlangu, advocate Laurance Hodes put it to Mkhatshwa that the Gauteng mental health strategy had already been approved before Mahlangu became the Gauteng health MEC in 2014.

Don't want to see ads?

However, Mkhatshwa refuted this, saying: “The national framework was giving guidelines of how it could work towards deinstitutionalisation of mental healthcare facilities. The national framework was published, then the provincial departments would come up with their strategic plan.”

Hodes hammered home that the contract between the GDoH and Life Esidmeni was “in excess of 38 years old”. Mkhatshwa agreed, saying that there was no other facility in Gauteng that was able to offer the level of patient care that Life Esidimeni could.

“Clearly Life Esidimeni was a business and the more patients you had the more money you made,” said Hodes. Mkhatshwa disagreed with this. He said that they cooperated with officials and that it was unfortunate that the officials were unable to limit the number of mental healthcare users admitted at their facilities.

Hodes questioned Mkhatshwa about the rising costs for the care of mental health patients that the GDoH had been facing. The cost from 2011-2012 was R209-million; from 2012-2013, R224-million; from 2013-2014 R254-million; and by 2015 had escalated to R323-million. He asked Mkhatshwa how he justified the increases.

Mkhatshwa said the costs were affected by the fluctuation in patient numbers over the years. He added that there had been years where Life Esidimeni had not increased its costs despite inflationary considerations and increases.

Mkhatshwa explained that any increase in their costings and prices was backed by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

“An annual tariff increase was negotiated by Esidimeni and the Department of Health. CPI had an influence on how much the percentage increase would be. There were certain years that we struggled to get tariff increases. All those factors would need a clear analysis to be done,” said Mkhatshwa.

He said there were times when the GDoH defaulted on payments, leaving it up to Life Esidimeni to absorb the costs of this.

He insisted that Life Esidimeni did not “unilaterally” increase the tariffs, but that the increases were made after consultations with the department. 

“As much as the cost of living has been going up for the normal citizen, it has been going up for the Life Esidimeni facilities as well.”

The inquest is set to continue until 17 September. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Vaccines are our passports to economic and social recovery from Covid-19 (Part Three)

By Halton Cheadle and Glenda Gray

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Seven suspects to appear in court on Monday in connection with murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran

Vincent Cruywagen
29 AUG
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

We need competent, professional teachers to fix South Africa’s education system

Michael Workman
29 AUG
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

The great Covid-19 swindle (Part One): Business as usual at the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development

Mark Heywood
26 AUG
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

No more lip service: Let’s reclaim Women’s Month, especially for those with disabilities
Tarryn Tomlinson 29 AUG
4 mins

There are zero rules that prevent female players from entering the NFL.

DM168 AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran potentially unveiled a criminal syndicate at the Department of Health

Vincent Cruywagen 28 AUG
5 mins

WEEKLY TRENDS IN SOUTH AFRICA OP-ED

Disinformation in a time of Covid-19: Anti-vaxxer media coverage

William Bird and Thandi Smith
29 AUG
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

Public sector ‘retrenchments’: It’s time for unions to take the austerity bull by the horns

Dick Forslund
29 AUG
6 mins

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

DA’s mayoral candidate says he will lead Cape Town out of South Africa’s winter of discontent

Steve Kretzmann
29 AUG
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL UPDATE

White House rushes boosters; South Africa records 7,740 new cases

Bloomberg
29 AUG
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved