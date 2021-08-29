Tokyo 2020(1)

The Paralympic Games in pictures: Saturday, 28 August & Sunday, 29 August

By Maverick Life Editors 29 August 2021

Sara Andres Barrio of Team Spain in action during the Women's Long Jump - T64 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Jaleen Roberts of Team United States competes in Women’s Long Jump – T37 on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Fleur Jong of Team Netherlands competes in the Women’s Long Jump – T64 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Jong set a new world record with her jump of 6.16m. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Ntando Mahlangu of Team South Africa competes in the Men’s Long Jump – T63 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Ntando Mahlangu of Team South Africa competes in the Men’s Long Jump – T63 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Jaleen Roberts of Team United States competes in Women’s Long Jump – T37 on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Francesca Cipelli of Team Italy competes in Women’s Long Jump – T37 on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Hongjie Chen of Team China competes in Men’s High Jump – T45 on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Roderick Townsend of Team United States competes in Men’s High Jump – T45 on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Nishad Kumar of Team India competes in Men’s High Jump – T45 on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Amanolah Papi of Team Iran competes in the Men’s Javelin Throw – F57 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Anrune Weyers of Team South Africa competes in the Women’s 400m – T47 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Anrune Weyers of Team South Africa celebrates after winning gold in the Women’s 400m – T47 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Lisa Adams of Team New Zealand reacts after an attempt in the Women’s Shot Put – F37 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for New Zealand Paralympic Committee)
Danielle Aitchinson of Team New Zealand wins her Women’s 200m – T36 heats as Elena Ivanova of Team Russian Paralympic Committee falls at the finish line on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Danielle Aitchinson of Team New Zealand wins her Women’s 200m – T36 heats on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Caitlin Dore of Team New Zealand competes in the Women’s Shot Put – F37 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for New Zealand Paralympic Committee)
Jonnie Peacock of Team Great Britain (C) competes in in Men’s 100m – T44 heats on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Thomas Young of Team Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 100m – T38 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Marcel Hug of Team Switzerland on his way to winning gold in the Men’s 5000m – T54 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Madison De Rozario of Team Australia reacts after winning gold medal in Women’s 800m – T53 Final on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Zubeyde Supurgeci of Team Turkey reacts after competing in Women’s 800m – T54 final on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Ayaz Bhuta #10 and Stuart Robinson #3 of Team Great Britain celebrate after defeating Team United States during the gold medal wheelchair rugby match on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 29: Lenia Fabiola Ruvalcaba Alvarez (white) of Team Mexico and Raziye Ulucam (blue) of Team Turkey compete in the Judo Women’s -70kg Bronze Medal contest B on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Nippon Budokan on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Beatrice Vio of Team Italy competes against Zhou Jingjing of Team China during the Women’s Team Foil Gold Medal Match on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe on August 29, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Yuan Weiyi of Team China warms up on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee)
Crisopher Tronco of Team Mexico prepares to starts in the Men’s 200m Freestyle – S2 Final on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee)
Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo of Team Brazil celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men’s 200m Freestyle – S2 Final on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Priyamal Jayakodi of Team Brazil in action during the PR1 Men’s Single Sculls B final on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Jeferson Goncalves (L) of Team Brazil and Zhang Jiabin of Team China compete for the ball during the Football 5-a-side Preliminary Round Group A match between Team Brazil and Team China on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Ian Seidenfeld of Team United States competes against Peter Rosenmeier of Team Denmark during the Table Tennis Men’s Singles Class 3 Gold Medal Match on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) DM/ ML
