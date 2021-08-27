Tokyo 2020(1)

The Paralympic Games in pictures: Friday, 27 August

By Maverick Life Editors 27 August 2021

Janjira Panyatib of Team Thailand competes in Women's Long Jump --T11 Final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Asila Mirzayorova of Team Uzbekistan competes in Women’s Long Jump – T11 Final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Chuan-Hui Yang of Team Chinese Taipei competes in the Men’s Long Jump – T11 Final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Ricardo Costa de Oliveira of Team Brazil competes in the Men’s Long Jump – T11 Final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Lex Gillette of Team United States competes in the Men’s Long Jump – T11 Final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Xavier Porras of Team Spain competes in the Men’s Long Jump – T11 Final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Rauoa Tlili of Team Tunisia competes in Women’s Shot Put – F41 Final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Mayerli Buitrago of Team Colombia competes in Women’s Shot Put – F41 Final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Gi Chang Kim of Team Korea serves during his men’s singles Group A table tennis match against Takashi Asano of Team Japan on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Daniel Rodrigues of Team Brazil plays a shot during the Men’s Wheelchair Tennis Singles First Round match against Stefan Olsson of Team Swedab on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Nico Langmann of Team Austria reacts during Men’s Wheelchair Tennis Singles First Round match against Jef Vandorpe of Team Belgium on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park Court 2 on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Martin de la Puente of Team Spain returns a shot against Agustin Ledesma of Team Argentina during the Men’s Singles First Round match on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park Court 3 on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Barney Koneferenisi # 23 of Team New Zealand fights for the ball against Team Canada during a group A wheelchair rugby match four on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Alhassane Balde of Team Germany competes in the Men’s 5000m – T54 heats on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Daniel Romanchuk of Team United States leads the field in the Men’s 5000m – T54 heats on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Anrune Weyers of Team South Africa competes in the Women’s 400m – T47 heats on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Thalita Vitoria Simplicio da Silva of Team Brazil competes in the Women’s 400m – T11 Semi-Final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Cuiqing Liu of Team China competes in the Women’s 400m – T11 Semi-Final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Nick Mayhugh of Team United States celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 100m – T37 Final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Mayhugh set a new world record with a timing of 10.95 seconds. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Hannah Russell of Team Great Britain prepares to compete in the women’s 100m backstroke – S12 final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Anna Stetsenko of Team Ukraine starts as she competes in the Women’s 400m Freestyle S13 Final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Center on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Sergio Salvador Martos Minguet Salvador of Team Spain competes in the Men’s 100m Backstroke S8 Heat 1 on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Tao Zheng of Team China, Weiyi Yuan of Team China and Yaroslav Semenenko of Team Ukraine compete during the men’s 50m butterfly – S5 final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Tao Zheng of Team China competes in the Men’s 50m Butterfly S5 Heat 3 on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Mark Malyar of Team Israel competes in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley – SM7 final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Cuijuan Xiao of Team China during the women’s -55 kg Powerlifting final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee)
Uchkun Kuranbaev of Team Uzbekistan (White) and Sergio Ibanez Banon of Team Spain (Blue) compete in the Men’s -66kg Judo on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Nippon Budokan on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
Namig Abasli of Team Azerbaijan (White) and Davyd Khorava of Ukraine (Blue) compete in the Men’s -66kg Judo Bronze Medal Contest on Day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Nippon Budokan on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
Cherine Abdellaoui of Team Algeria and Priscilla Gagne of Team Canada compete in the Women’s -52kg Judo on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Nippon Budokan on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
Rebecca Hart of Team United States and their horse El Corona Texel compete in the Dressage Individual Test – Grade III at Equestrian Park on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SMALL SCREEN

Keep an eye out: For a free documentary shorts festival, a new streaming platform and more streaming content

By Tevya Turok Shapiro

PODCAST REVIEW

This week we’re listening to: Ending stigma with stories

Sarah Hoek
26 AUG
4 mins

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 34 of 2021

Maverick Life Editors
10 mins ago
< 1 min

MOVIE RATINGS

Film reviews: A critique of the critics

Tevya Turok Shapiro
6 hours ago
6 mins

BOOK REVIEW

District Six: Memories, Thoughts and Images – A remarkable book that sparks emotions of joy and laughter as well as anger and loss
Tom Slater 26 AUG
8 mins

"Don’t reinvent the wheel just realign it." ~ Anthony D’Angelo

STORMY WEATHER

Cold front lashes Western Cape before moving to other parts of SA, bringing snowfall and fierce winds

Karabo Mafolo 26 AUG
3 mins

Tokyo 2020(1)

The Paralympic Games in pictures: Thursday, 26 August

Maverick Life Editors
26 AUG
< 1 min

SHORT STORY

The Gentle Mountain Warrior: my brother died whilst climbing Table Mountain

Murray Williams
25 AUG
< 1 min

Tokyo 2020(1)

The Paralympic Games in pictures: Wednesday, 25 August

Maverick Life Editors
25 AUG
< 1 min

THE CONVERSATION

The story of an African children’s book that explains the science of skin colour

Nina G. Jablonski
25 AUG
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved