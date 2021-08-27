PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 34 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 27 August 2021

In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Andy Jones of the USA dives from the 21 metre Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the first competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on August 26, 2021 at Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Photo by Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Maverick Life Editors

In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Jessica Macaulay of Canada dives from the 21 metre Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the first competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on August 26, 2021 at Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Photo by Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images)
A young man practices Parkour on a street in the Burwood LGA on August 23, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros collides with the wall as he attempts to catch a ball hit by Carlos Santana of the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Amanda Zahui B #1 of the Los Angeles Sparks and Crystal Bradford #9 of the Atlanta Dream reach for a loose ball during the first half of a game at Staples Center on August 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
Members of the 2023 midshipmen’s class from the U.S. Naval Academy work to scale the Herndon Monument and place an upperclassman’s hat on the 21-foot obelisk on August 22, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Grey College Boys Team welcome Lucky Moleyane at the Bram Fischer International Airport on August 24, 2021 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The South African boys (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
#10MillionMasks’s Art of Kindness brings various artists to redesign shop walls in Kliptown on August 26, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
#10MillionMasks’s Art of Kindness brings various artists to redesign shop walls in Kliptown on August 26, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Candlelight Vigil For Corruption Fighter Babita Deokaran at the office of the Premier on August 26, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Babita Deokaran, who was the chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng Department of Health, was shot and killed earlier this week in what investigators believed was a targeted hit.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Ribbons and flowers tied to the railings at the commemoration service for the second anniversary of the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana at Clareinch Post Office on August 24, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
In this handout provided by the Australian Department of Defence, Australian citizens and visa holders evacuees travel to the Australian Defence Force’s main operating base in the Middle East region, onboard a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft after leaving Afghanistan. (Photo SGT Glen McCarthy/Australian Department of Defence via Getty Images)
Palestinian protesters gather near the fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on August 25, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Fatima Shbair/Getty Images)
A fire whirl, or fire tornado, rises from flames hitting Rancheria Road and State Route 155 as the French Fire continues to spread on August 25, 2021 near Wofford Heights, California. The 20,000-plus acre French Fire, which began on August 18 grew today, burning some structures along the way. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
A freshly burned landscape is seen as the French Fire continues to spread on August 25, 2021 near Wofford Heights, California. The 20,000-plus acre French Fire, which began on August 18 grew today, burning some structures along the way. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Arroyo Grande Hotshots firefighters are seen behind the flames of a backfire they are setting to battle the French Fire on August 24, 2021 near Wofford Heights, California. The 16,000-acre French Fire began August 18 and is 19 percent contained. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Siam Nonthaburi Foundation workers pick up the body of a 72 year old man named “Phramaul”, who died of COVID-19, at the Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital on August 25, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Flood debris including a damaged SUV sits in a pile on August 23, 2021 in Waverly, Tennessee. Heavy rains on Sunday caused flash flooding in the area, leaving at least 22 people dead and more than two dozen missing. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Extinction Rebellion protesters take part in a protest near the HMRC building in Whitehall on August 24, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A banner reading “No to war” is raised as protesters demand the German government do more to help Afghans following the recent Taliban takeover at the Brandenburg Gate on August 25, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Veterinary nurse Helen Macdonald with the alpaca Geronimo at Shepherds Close Farm in Wooton Under Edge, Gloucestershire on August 25, 2021 in Bristol, England. Geronimo, the alpaca, tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and is due to be slaughtered on the orders of the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Enthusiasts launch rockets as they gather for International Rocket Week on August 25, 2021 in West Kilbride, Scotland. The IRW 2021 is the 35th annual rocket flying event in Scotland for model and amateur rocketeers. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
The newly opened 110-foot Ferris wheel runs in Times Square on August 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
Water splashes over a runner in the winners enclosure at Kempton Park Racecourse on August 25, 2021 in Sunbury, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Cast members perform during the grand reopening of “The Beatles LOVE By Cirque du Soleil” at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on August 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SMALL SCREEN

Keep an eye out: For a free documentary shorts festival, a new streaming platform and more streaming content

By Tevya Turok Shapiro

PODCAST REVIEW

This week we’re listening to: Ending stigma with stories

Sarah Hoek
26 AUG
4 mins

MOVIE RATINGS

Film reviews: A critique of the critics

Tevya Turok Shapiro
6 hours ago
6 mins

BOOK REVIEW

District Six: Memories, Thoughts and Images – A remarkable book that sparks emotions of joy and laughter as well as anger and loss

Tom Slater
26 AUG
8 mins

STORMY WEATHER

Cold front lashes Western Cape before moving to other parts of SA, bringing snowfall and fierce winds
Karabo Mafolo 26 AUG
3 mins

"But still it moves, just the same" ~ Galileo Galilei (after forcibly having recanted his statement on earth revolving around the sun)

Tokyo 2020(1)

The Paralympic Games in pictures: Thursday, 26 August

Maverick Life Editors 26 AUG
< 1 min

SHORT STORY

The Gentle Mountain Warrior: my brother died whilst climbing Table Mountain

Murray Williams
25 AUG
< 1 min

Tokyo 2020(1)

The Paralympic Games in pictures: Wednesday, 25 August

Maverick Life Editors
25 AUG
< 1 min

THE CONVERSATION

The story of an African children’s book that explains the science of skin colour

Nina G. Jablonski
25 AUG
5 mins

MAVERICK MAPPER

Biking into spring with breakfast and baboons on the Southern Peninsula

Don Pinnock and Alison Westwood
24 AUG
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved