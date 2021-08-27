World

Crossed Out – 28 August 2021

By Grant Devlin 27 August 2021
Caption
epa02903145 A French deputy solves crosswords during the questions and answers period at a French National Assembly session, in Paris, France, 07 September 2011, in which the members will vote on a new bailout plan for Greece. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Grant Devlin

Click here for your answers

 

Gallery

MAVERICK CITIZEN

The great Covid-19 swindle (Part One): Business as usual at the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development

By Mark Heywood

OP-ED

Given the current judicial and political climate, the selection of the next chief justice is of vital importance

Chelsea Ramsden
12 mins ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Why you should consider a coffee date this weekend

Mugg and Bean
2 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

Maverick Citizen: Vaccinations

Government discusses compulsory Covid jabs for certain sectors
Estelle Ellis 57 mins ago
3 mins

"It's the friends you can call up at 4am that matter." ~ Marlene Dietrich

ANALYSIS

As Mcebisi Jonas opens up on State Capture years, perceptions of Ramaphosa’s role are bound to change

Stephen Grootes 15 hours ago
6 mins

ISS TODAY ANALYSIS

Tunisia’s Arab Spring remains in peril

Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY
1 hour ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Bitcoin Rival Cardano Comes Out of Nowhere

Revix
52 mins ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

The great Covid-19 swindle (Part Two): Gauteng Department of Education and the R431m school sanitation project

Mark Heywood
15 hours ago
4 mins

CRICKET

A tale of wilting and blooming Protea teams

Yanga Sibembe
2 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved