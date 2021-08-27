STREET TALK

Big Boys Don’t Cry: Part 1 (Video) 

By Street Talk 27 August 2021

Mervin Colin Canham, an addiction counsellor from Eldorado Park, Johannesburg. Photo: SUPPLIED

Why don't we talk about a man's mental health? Across cultures, races, and social groups, mental health is taboo and depression is seen as a weakness. For men particularly, there's a strong sense of failure. Street Talk TV starts the conversation.

Street Talk

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

Gallery

