The Paralympic Games in pictures: Thursday, 26 August

By Maverick Life Editors 26 August 2021

Yuan Weiyi of Team China competes in the Men's 100m Freestyle - S5 final on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Maisie Summers-Newton of Team Great Britan competes in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM6 final on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Leo McCrea competes in his men’s 200m individual medley – SM6 heat on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Jingang Wang of Team China and Nelson Crispin Corzo of Team Colombia compete in their men’s 200m individual medley – SM6 heat on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Yuan Weiyi of Team China competes in the Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay – 20 Points Final on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
A handout photo made available by OIS/IOC shows Daomin Liu of China competing in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM6 Swimming Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Japan, 26 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Joel Marklund for OIS 
Courtney Ryan #55 of Team United States shoots against Team Spain during the Women’s Wheelchair basketball Preliminary Round Group B game on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
A handout photo made available by OIS/IOC shows Thomas Boehme (C) of Germany shooting while challenged by Brian Bell (L) of the USA during the Preliminary Round Group B Wheelchair Basketball match between the USA and Germany during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 26 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Bob Martin for OIS 
Rose Hollermann #15 of Team United States competes for the ball with Sonia Ruiz Escribano #6 of Team Spain during the Women’s Wheelchair basketball Preliminary Round Group B game on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
eam Spain reacts at the start of the second half against Team United States during the Women’s Wheelchair basketball Preliminary Round Group B game on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Calahan Young (R) of Team USA make a save during the Goalball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A match between Team USA and Team Brazil on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall C on August 26, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
A handout photo made available by OIS/IOC shows Eduard Mihaita Moescu of Romania competing in the Track Cycling Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo, Japan, 26 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Thomas Lovelock for OIS 
A handout photo made available by OIS/IOC shows Guoqing Wu of China competing in the Track Cycling Men’s C4 1000m Time Trial during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo, Japan, 26 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Thomas Lovelock for OIS 
Latifat Tijani of Team Nigeria before competing in the women’s -45kg powerlifting final on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at on August 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee)
Gyongyi Dani (R) of Hungary and Saysunee Jana of Thailand fight in a preliminary bout of category B of women’s individual epee wheelchair fencing of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba, Japan, 26 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak 
Amarilla Veres (R) of Hungary and Jing Rong of China fight in the final of category A of women’s individual epee wheelchair fencing of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba, Japan, 26 August 2021. Veres won the gold medal. EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak
Amarilla Veres(R) of Team Hungary competes Jing Rong of Team China during the Women’s Épée Individual Category A Gold Medal on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall B on August 26, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Alexander Kuzyukov(L) of Team RPC competes Jovane Guissone of Team Brazil during the Men’s Épée Individual Category B Gold Medal on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall B on August 26, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) DM/ ML
