World

Mexican president names friend as new interior minister

By Reuters 26 August 2021
Caption
epa01536557 Players take their positions at the start of the millenial Aztec Ball Game at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, 30 October 2008, as part of the celebrations of the Day of the Dead. The playground is an exact real size replica of the one the Aztecs had in the middle of their city Tenochtitlan. EPA/MARIO GUZMAN

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday tapped a friend, the governor of his home state of Tabasco, Adan Lopez, as interior minister, replacing the outgoing Olga Sanchez.

Reuters

Sanchez, who was the first woman to occupy the role, will return to her prior post as a lawmaker in the Senate, which she left after Lopez Obrador took office in 2018.

In a video posted on Twitter, the president presented Lopez as his “friend, countryman and close companion.”

“We are satisfied with this decision and welcome (Sanchez) back,” the ruling party’s Senate leader Ricardo Monreal said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera; Writing by Anthony Esposito and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Residency in Limbo

Home Affairs, where permanent residency applications go to gather dust in Covid-19 State of Disaster 

By Marianne Merten

SHIFTING SANDS

The beach artist with big dreams who sculpted a path out of homelessness in Cape Town

Sandisiwe Shoba
16 seconds ago
3 mins

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

ANC to ask Electoral Court to reopen candidate registration, citing IEC computer glitches

Karabo Mafolo
9 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 55 seconds ago

ELDORADO PARK

Nathaniel Julies: Memorial erected as slain teen’s mother tells of struggle to raise special needs kids
Bheki C. Simelane 19 mins ago
4 mins

"Sorrow is better than fear. Fear is a journey; a terrible journey. But sorrow is at least an arriving." ~ Alan Paton

BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

The Sputnik vaccine case study (Part Four): What goes into the scientific hamburger of a Covid vaccine? An awful lot of trust

Aisha Abdool Karim and Joan van Dyk 39 mins ago
13 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Monitoring project Ritshidze’s report on Limpopo public health system an eye-opener

Zukiswa Pikoli
30 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

China’s economic recovery may well depend, above all, on how the fight against Covid-19 unfolds

Yu Yongding
57 mins ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s producer prices ease in July as inflationary pressures subside

Mfuneko Toyana
1 hour ago
2 mins

THE AFTERMATH

Hawks identify Bonginkosi Khanyile as an instigator who made a ‘substantive contribution to the unrest’

Des Erasmus
1 hour ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved