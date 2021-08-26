Sanchez, who was the first woman to occupy the role, will return to her prior post as a lawmaker in the Senate, which she left after Lopez Obrador took office in 2018.
In a video posted on Twitter, the president presented Lopez as his “friend, countryman and close companion.”
“We are satisfied with this decision and welcome (Sanchez) back,” the ruling party’s Senate leader Ricardo Monreal said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera; Writing by Anthony Esposito and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)
