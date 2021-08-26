Street Talk

Looting: Is the Government to Blame? (Video)

By Street Talk 26 August 2021
'South Africa is literally a ticking bomb' - Thembela Dick. 'If you ask me I don't have any hope' - Karabo Sebetoane . Was it really Jacob Zuma's arrest that sparked the recent looting in Gauteng and KZN? Or, does it go deeper than that? These young professionals unpack the cause of these tragic events that have had a devastating effect on South Africa.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

