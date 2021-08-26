Newsdeck

Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with COVID-19

By Reuters 26 August 2021
Caption
epa09421609 A Paralympic Symbol is set for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 August 2021. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will start on 24 August through 05 September 2021, while the COVID-19 state of emergency is declared in 13 prefectures, including Tokyo, in Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A foreign participant in the Paralympic Games in Japan has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing the Games' organising committee.

Reuters

It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday.

Hospitals in Japan treating COVID-19 patients have usually reserved beds for people showing severe symptoms.

The national government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed on Monday to hospitals in the capital to accept more COVID-19 patients.

Less than 10% of coronavirus patients are hospitalised in Tokyo, and the low level of admissions has added to public frustration with the government’s COVID-19 response, undermining voter support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Look back in astonishment: Mcebisi Jonas on the big takeouts from Zondo Commission, and Ramaphosa’s stealth moves against State Capture

By Marianne Thamm

OPINIONISTA

Employment intervention: How to keep young women from being left further behind 

Sharmi Surianarain
1 hour ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

Job seekers flock to proposed Amazon site in Cape Town

Peter Luhanga for GroundUp
37 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 seconds ago

GROUNDUP

Prisoners accuse government of parole delays
Johnnie Isaac for GroundUp 28 mins ago
3 mins

"There are friends one makes at a youthful age in whom one simply rejoices; for whom one possesses a love and loyalty mysteriously lacking in the friendships made in after-years no matter how genuine." ~ William Styron

GROUNDUP

Petition attracts 6,000 signatures demanding City of Cape Town comes clean on water quality

Liezl Human for GroundUp 51 mins ago
2 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Police closing in on killers of corruption whistle-blower Babita Deokaran — sources

Vincent Cruywagen
14 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

ConCourt should not waste its time entertaining Public Protector’s bizarre rescission argument

Pierre de Vos
13 hours ago
7 mins

Sponsored Content

Mastering a Culture of Investment Excellence

Prescient Investment Management
22 AUG
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

ConCourt: Dispute over public sector salary increases could reverberate through the private sector

Ray Mahlaka
14 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved