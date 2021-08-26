Newsdeck

Death toll rises to at least 20 in western Venezuela floods

By Reuters 26 August 2021
Caption
epa08209710 Supporters of the ruling party and workers of the Conviasa airline participate in a march in rejection of the sanctions that the United States imposed on this state company, in Caracas, Venezuela, 10 February 2020. The Venezuelan government announced on 08 February that it will denounce before international instances the recent sanction issued by the Administration of the US President Donald Trump, against its state airline, while calling the measure a 'big mistake' political. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela, Aug 25 (Reuters) - At least 20 people have died in the western Venezuelan state of Merida following intense rains that caused mudslides and rivers to overflow.

Reuters

On state TV on Wednesday a ruling Socialist Party official in Merida announced the death doll had risen and said authorities were working to restore telephone service in some areas.

State governor Ramon Guevara said earlier that more than 1,200 houses had been destroyed and 17 people remained missing as rescue workers search the wreckage.

“Let’s try not to make this political or ideological,” Guevara, a member of the Democratic Action opposition party, said. “Lets all look for solutions to the problem.”

Images shared on social media showed cars being swept down streets, buildings and businesses filled with mud, and mudslides that left boulders strewn across roads.

Several towns in the affected area including Tovar, Bailadores, Zea and Santa Cruz de Mora are without electricity as floodwaters damaged transformers, Guevara said.

Neither the state nor municipal governments have the resources to help the affected areas, he said, but he had charged infrastructure specialists to work with Caracas on repairing buildings and roads.

President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday said Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami had guaranteed fuel for the rescue efforts.

Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos told state TV on Wednesday that at least 54,543 people in 87 municipalities of had been affected in addition to damaged roads and bridges. He said the states that remain in a state of emergency were Merida, Tachira, Zulia, Apure, Amazonas, Bolivar, Delta Amacuro, Monagas and Aragua.

So far 80 firefighters and 60 Civil Protection officials from Merida have been deployed for emergency operations in addition to members of the armed forces stationed in the area.

Guevara instructed officials to organize a humanitarian aid collection post in Merida’s city center where they are receiving contributions of water, non-perishable food, clothing and blankets. Guevara also deployed health workers to the hardest hit places. (Reporting by Anggy Polanco; Writing by Sarah Kinosian; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Look back in astonishment: Mcebisi Jonas on the big takeouts from Zondo Commission, and Ramaphosa’s stealth moves against State Capture

By Marianne Thamm

OUR BURNING PLANET

Here we go again: Durban residents warned to stay indoors after second toxic chemical fire

Tony Carnie
15 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

ConCourt: Dispute over public sector salary increases could reverberate through the private sector

Ray Mahlaka
16 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

Age of the Assassin

Slain Gauteng health manager Babita Deokaran’s sister shares heartfelt and angry letter about her murder
Renu Williams 2 hours ago
2 mins

Dave Grohl once tried to quit Nirvana after overhearing Kurt Cobain call him a "shitty drummer". Their manager convinced him to stay.

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Police closing in on killers of corruption whistle-blower Babita Deokaran — sources

Vincent Cruywagen 16 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

ConCourt should not waste its time entertaining Public Protector’s bizarre rescission argument

Pierre de Vos
16 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

I have a dream that one day soon a new political party of hope and renewal will rise from the ashes of the ANC

Ashley Forbes
16 hours ago
9 mins

CORRUPTION CHARGES

High Court orders Justice Minister Lamola to halt extradition of Manuel Chang to Mozambique

Peter Fabricius
16 hours ago
3 mins

PARALYMPICS

A shot in the arm for a shot at gold: SA medal ‘banker’ Anruné Weyers embraces Tokyo opportunity after Covid scare

Gary Lemke in Tokyo
2 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved