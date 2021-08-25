Tokyo 2020(1)

The Paralympic Games in pictures: Wednesday, 25 August

By Maverick Life Editors 25 August 2021

Hao Li (L) of Team China competes against Artem Manko of Team Ukraine during the Men's Sabre Individual Category A Final on day 1of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe Event Hall on August 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Karin Morisaki of Team Japan prepares to light the Paralympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Three athletes light the fire during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Paralympics Games at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 24 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 24 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak
Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 24 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT
Daisuke Ikezaki of Team Japan breaks past Cedric Nankin of Team France during the Wheelchair Rugby Pool Phase Group match between Team France and Team Japan on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on August 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee)
Dariene Hunter #5 of Team USA falls on a play during the Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Group B game between Team USA and Team Netherlands on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on August 25, 2021 in Chofu, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Ashley Facey Thompson of Team Great Britain serves during the Men’s Singles Class 9 table tennis match against Koyo Iwabuchi of Team Japan celebrates a ball at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou of Egypt playing against Hong Kyu Park of South Korea in the Men’s Singles Class 6 Group E of the Table Tennis during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, 25 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Bob Martin for OIS
Kanami Furukawa of Team Japan competes against Natalya Kosmina of Team Ukraine during the Women’s Singles Class 11 table tennis match on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Natalia Partyka of Team Poland serves against Nozomi Takeuchi of Team Japan during the Women’s Singles Class 10 table tennis match on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Ryoga Yamaguchi of Japan blocks the goal during the Goalball Preliminary Group A Match between Japan and Algeria in the Makuhari Messe Hall C. during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, 25 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Joe Toth for OIS
Amanda Dennis of Team USA attempts to stop the ball during the Goalball Women’s Preliminary Round Group match between Team Brazil and Team USA on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall C on August 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Federico Morlacchi ITA sets off from the blocks at the start of the final of the Swimming Men’s 400m Freestyle S9 in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, 25 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Joel Marklund / OIS
Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Arajuo competes in the Men’s 100m backstroke -S2 final on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Center on August 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Takayuki Suzuki JPN dives in at the start of the Swimming Men’s 50m Breaststroke SB3 in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday 25 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Joel Marklund for OIS

Sumeyye Boyaci TUR dives in at the start of the Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle S5 final in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday 25 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Joel Marklund for OIS

Antoni Ponce Bertran of Spain and Francesco Bocciardo of Italy compete in the Men’s 200m Freestyle – S5 final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at on August 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
A member of Team Poland shows her fingernails painted in national colours during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Cameroon athletes are seen in the tunnel before the Parade of Athletes during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee) DM/ ML
