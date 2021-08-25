World

Taliban open for Russia to tap Afghanistan’s natural resources -reports

By Reuters 25 August 2021
Taliban stand guard at a checkpoint as they took control of Herat, Afghanistan, 15 August 2021. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reportedly left the country after Taliban entered Kabul despite having initially claimed they would not come in until a transfer of power was agreed upon, while President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Wednesday that the Taliban is open for Russia's participation in developing of Afghanistan's natural resources, Russian news agencies reported.

“The Taliban is open to our participation in (Afghanistan’s) economy, including the development of natural resources,” said Zhirnov to a YouTube channel “Soloviev Live”, according to TASS. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Chris Reese)

