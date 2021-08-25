BUSINESS MAVERICK

MultiChoice stock plunges after pay TV giant hit with $2.2-billion tax bill in Nigeria

By Sasha Planting 25 August 2021

(Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

Pay up or we will not hear your case, tax authority tells pay television operator.

Sasha Planting

Another multinational operating in Nigeria has earned the wrath of that country’s authorities. This time it is the turn of pay TV company MultiChoice, which has been ordered to pay $2.2-billion in disputed taxes.

This is just a deposit: paying this sum is a precondition of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Firs) hearing the case, which concerns a dispute about tax backlogs, according to Bloomberg.

MultiChoice’s share fell 7.5% on the news, to R105,73, as investors digested the news that the sum is almost two-thirds of the firm’s market value of $3.3-billion, or R50.4-billion.

Don't want to see ads?

Put differently, it is almost three times the R10.4-billion ($698-million) the firm earned in operating profit in 2021. 

Problems in Nigeria surfaced in early July when Firs instructed local banks to freeze MultiChoice’s bank accounts to recover the $4.4-billion it claimed was owing. At the time, the tax authority claimed that MultiChoice had breached several agreements and that its data could not be trusted. Among other issues, it argues that MultiChoice had not accurately disclosed its number of subscribers and that the company had refused to grant access to its servers for an audit. 

At the time, MultiChoice said its engagements with Firs were ongoing and constructive, and that the matter would be resolved amicably.  

This, of course, is not the first time a South African company has run up against the Nigerian authorities. In 2015, MTN was slapped with a fine of over $5-billion for not satisfactorily registering new users on its cellular network. Following extensive negotiations, this sum was reduced to $1-billion. 

In 2018, the Nigerian central bank took issue with MTN, alleging that it had made illegal transfers of profit back to South Africa. After initially ordering MTN to repatriate $8-billion, MTN was instructed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to implement a “notional” reversal of that transaction by making a $52.6-million payment.

The case will be heard by Nigeria’s tax tribunal on 23 September, provided the company pays the sum instructed, Firs said in its statement. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New deal: Embattled Richards Bay Minerals resumes operations after community talks

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Unemployment jumps to record 34.4% as formal sector bleeds

Mfuneko Toyana and Sasha Planting
24 AUG
3 mins

PARLIAMENT

Finance Minister Godongwana tables draft law for extra billions from the national kitty

Marianne Merten
24 AUG
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Confidence and consensus: Summer disappointments or winter of discontent for the global economy?
Sharon Wood 23 hours ago
4 mins

"The weak are always anxious for justice and equality, the strong pay no heed to either" ~ Aristotle

OPINIONISTA

Right on the money: Printing banknotes is easy – solving our economic problems is another story

Ismail Lagardien 21 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government bailouts and suspension of loans to farms improve Land Bank’s financial position

Ray Mahlaka
24 AUG
3 mins

Business Maverick

Fed’s Ability to Set Rates Floor Is Weakening on Cash Deluge

Bloomberg
24 AUG
2 mins

VROOM WITH A VIEW

Get Fit quick: Honda’s fuel-efficient albeit costly hybrid is a great little city car

Alexander Parker
24 AUG
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Eskom is looking to the future – at last

Toby Shapshak
24 AUG
4 mins

Business Maverick

China Tech Stocks Rebound on Buying From Cathie Wood and Tencent

Bloomberg
24 AUG
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved