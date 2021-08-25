The financial industry — and Goldman in particular — was at the vanguard of corporate America’s push to refill office towers this year after 2020’s pandemic lockdowns launched the work-from-home era. The investment bank required employees in U.S. locations including New York to return by mid-June, ahead of its biggest competitors, some of which have yet to set deadlines.

But the spread of the highly infectious delta variant in recent months has pressured Goldman to join other firms in imposing more stringent safety measures. All over Manhattan, there’s been a flurry of internal announcements at financial companies in recent weeks as they try to prevent outbreaks.

People with knowledge of Goldman’s deliberations said earlier this month that the firm had been leaning toward requiring masks in at least part of the bank’s towers. Then, last week, Morgan Stanley doubled down on its reliance on vaccinations, telling employees they would need to prove — rather than just promise — that they’ve had their shots to enter U.S. offices. Notably, Morgan Stanley doesn’t require masks in its New York headquarters, offering some semblance of a pre-pandemic work environment.

Goldman’s mask mandate applies to common areas such as lobbies, elevators, hallways and restrooms, except while seated for eating and drinking. But at certain locations including San Francisco and Washington it also applies while at desks, based on local health guidelines.

Credit Suisse has vowed to be agile in reacting to pandemic developments and health guidance. The Zurich-based bank recently pushed back a plan to return more U.S. staff to offices, setting a new target for mid-October, the person briefed on its decisions said. Business Insider reported the move earlier on Tuesday.