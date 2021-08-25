Business Maverick

Facebook Considers Building NFT Features Alongside Digital Wallet

By Bloomberg 25 August 2021
Caption
The logo for Facebook is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Facebook Inc. is tightening its rules on content concerning the U.S. presidential election next month, including instituting a temporary ban on political ads when voting ends, as it braces for a contentious night that may not end with a definitive winner. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Facebook Inc. is considering building products and features related to nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, the digital assets that have taken off with the rise of blockchain technology.

Bloomberg

“We’re definitely looking at the number of ways to get involved in the space because we think we’re in a really good position to do so,” Facebook executive David Marcus said Tuesday in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Marcus leads F2, or Facebook Financial, the internal group developing the company’s Novi digital wallet. That wallet could be used to hold NFTs, he said. “When you have a good crypto wallet like Novi will be, you also have to think about how to help consumers support NFTs,” he added. “We’re definitely thinking about this.” He wasn’t more specific about what kinds of NFT-related products Facebook might build.

Facebook’s digital wallet is “ready now,” Marcus said, but the company has been waiting to launch it until it can do so alongside Diem, the digital currency previously known as Libra, which Marcus co-founded from within Facebook in 2019.

Plans are for Diem to offer a so-called stablecoin backed by the U.S. dollar, but it’s unclear when the coin will be introduced. The project faced immense pushback from lawmakers and regulators when it was unveiled, and while Facebook is still a partner on the project, Diem is now run independently.

Marcus said Facebook would consider launching the Novi wallet without Diem “as a last resort,” but he believes both are necessary to change the way people make payments. The social media giant’s hope is that people will use Facebook’s wallet to transfer Diem, which could reduce costly fees and lower the time it takes to send money cross-border.

Without more innovation in payments technology, Marcus said, countries in the West like the U.S. will struggle to keep up with China in adapting to a world where digital payments are dominant.

“We’re really falling behind at an alarming rate,” he said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New deal: Embattled Richards Bay Minerals resumes operations after community talks

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Unemployment jumps to record 34.4% as formal sector bleeds

Mfuneko Toyana and Sasha Planting
14 hours ago
3 mins

PARLIAMENT

Finance Minister Godongwana tables draft law for extra billions from the national kitty

Marianne Merten
15 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Confidence and consensus: Summer disappointments or winter of discontent for the global economy?
Sharon Wood 8 hours ago
4 mins

Martin Luther King Jr plagiarised his college dissertation on systematic theology.

OPINIONISTA

Right on the money: Printing banknotes is easy – solving our economic problems is another story

Ismail Lagardien 6 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government bailouts and suspension of loans to farms improve Land Bank’s financial position

Ray Mahlaka
10 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Fed’s Ability to Set Rates Floor Is Weakening on Cash Deluge

Bloomberg
24 AUG
2 mins

VROOM WITH A VIEW

Get Fit quick: Honda’s fuel-efficient albeit costly hybrid is a great little city car

Alexander Parker
10 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Eskom is looking to the future – at last

Toby Shapshak
9 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

China Tech Stocks Rebound on Buying From Cathie Wood and Tencent

Bloomberg
24 AUG
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved