Business Maverick

Dragoneer Expected to Lead Discord Round at $15 Billion Value

By Bloomberg 25 August 2021
Caption
The logo for Facebook is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Facebook Inc. is tightening its rules on content concerning the U.S. presidential election next month, including instituting a temporary ban on political ads when voting ends, as it braces for a contentious night that may not end with a definitive winner. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Dragoneer Investment Group is expected to lead an investment that would value popular video game chat platform Discord Inc. at around $15 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

Bloomberg

The round is expected to include participation by several existing investors, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private. The financing is set to raise at least $500 million, one of the people said.The investment hasn’t been finalized and the details could still change, the people said.

A representative for Discord declined to comment. A spokesperson for Dragoneer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Some details of the financing talks were reported earlier by Eric Newcomer’s technology newsletter.

Discord, which was last valued at $7 billion in a financing round last year, says it has more than 150 million monthly active users who visit its platform for voice, video and text communications. Its users have expanded beyond its core gaming community to schools and social groups.

Its strong growth has attracted attention from potential suitors. The business spurned buyer interest from Microsoft Corp. who would have paid at least $12 billion for it. The company has also held discussions with Epic Games Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

Discord founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy launched the business in 2015 and have since received backing from venture firms including Accel, Spark Capital, Benchmark, Index Ventures, General Catalyst and Greylock Partners.

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New deal: Embattled Richards Bay Minerals resumes operations after community talks

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Unemployment jumps to record 34.4% as formal sector bleeds

Mfuneko Toyana and Sasha Planting
14 hours ago
3 mins

PARLIAMENT

Finance Minister Godongwana tables draft law for extra billions from the national kitty

Marianne Merten
15 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Confidence and consensus: Summer disappointments or winter of discontent for the global economy?
Sharon Wood 7 hours ago
4 mins

"A successful coup ain't a treason." ~ Toba Beta

OPINIONISTA

Right on the money: Printing banknotes is easy – solving our economic problems is another story

Ismail Lagardien 6 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government bailouts and suspension of loans to farms improve Land Bank’s financial position

Ray Mahlaka
10 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Fed’s Ability to Set Rates Floor Is Weakening on Cash Deluge

Bloomberg
24 AUG
2 mins

VROOM WITH A VIEW

Get Fit quick: Honda’s fuel-efficient albeit costly hybrid is a great little city car

Alexander Parker
10 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Eskom is looking to the future – at last

Toby Shapshak
9 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

China Tech Stocks Rebound on Buying From Cathie Wood and Tencent

Bloomberg
24 AUG
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved