Business Maverick

China Tech Stocks Rebound on Buying From Cathie Wood and Tencent

By Bloomberg 24 August 2021

Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day amid optimism over Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s buyback and as Cathie Wood bought back into JD.com after its results.

Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose as much as 5%, adding to Monday’s 2.1% gains, after falling for five straight weeks to the lowest level since its July 2020 inception on Friday. The gauge has been trapped in a technical bear market since the first week of March, and plunged into so-called oversold territory last week.

Sentiment was boosted after JD.com reported quarterly sales that beat estimates and Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which has been dumping Chinese tech stocks this year, bought back 164,889 American depository receipts of the company on Monday. Tencent’s move to continue purchases of its shares also instilled some confidence in traders.

While investors are still concerned about regulations, earnings such as those from JD.com “have partly offset some of the worries,” Linus Yip, a strategist at First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong, said by phone. “There is some bottom fishing in the market.”

Shares of Tencent rose as much as 4.9% while its rival Alibaba Group Holding Co., which dropped to a record low on Monday, gained as much as 5.7%. JD.com jumped as much as 10.5%, the most since July 29.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The X factor: South Africa’s financial markets watchdog cracks down on ZAR X

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sitting pretty: Shoprite posts 8% rise in group sales as furniture brands make a mark

Mfuneko Toyana
9 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
7 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 47 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Great expectations at York Timbers after shareholders win a seat on the board
Sasha Planting 8 hours ago
5 mins

King Tutankhamun's ceremonial dagger is forged from meteorites.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Franchisee accuses online retail giant Takealot of corporate bullying

Georgina Crouth 9 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Cult of silence: Let’s speak out and drain the shame of poverty

Mfuneko Toyana
8 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Tips on how to keep your taxes tidy, and remove the pain and hassle

Neesa Moodley
8 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Game on: Mobile gaming explodes after sector poised to surpass $120bn during pandemic

Georgina Crouth
7 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s cadastre tender has already sounded several alarm bells

Ed Stoddard
22 AUG
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Dodgy deals by executives put a stamp of uncertainty on Postbank’s transition

Ray Mahlaka
22 AUG
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved