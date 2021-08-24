Newsdeck

Chad’s former President Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies in Senegal

By Reuters 24 August 2021

DAKAR, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chad's former President Hissene Habre, an ally of the West during the Cold War who was later jailed for war crimes and crimes against humanity, died on Tuesday in Senegal aged 79, the spokesperson at the Senegalese Justice Ministry said.

Reuters

By Diadie Ba

Habre ruled Chad from 1982 to 1990 after deposing his predecessor Goukouni Oueddeiduring. Thousands were killed, tortured and raped during his presidency, which ended when he was ousted in 1990.

He fell ill in jail about a week ago and was taken to a clinic in the capital Dakar before being moved to the Hospital Principal, where he died on Tuesday. The cause of death was not yet clear.

After a landmark trial in 2016 in Senegal, where he fled after being run from office, Habre was sentenced to life in prison for rape and ordering the killing and torture of thousands of political opponents.

“Hissene Habre will go down in history as one of the world’s most pitiless dictators, a man who slaughtered his own people, burned down entire villages, sent women to serve as sexual slaves for his troops and built clandestine dungeons to inflict medieval torture on his enemies,” said Reed Brody of the International Commission of Jurists, who has worked with Habre’s victims since 1999. (Reporting By Diadie Ba Writing by Edward McAllister and Hereward Holland Editing by Edmund Blair and Catherine Evans)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Lindiwe Zulu’s contrarian move could be a sign of new ANC factional fights to come

By Stephen Grootes

STRANGE STATE OF PLAY

Rugby superpowers Springboks and All Blacks to clash for 100th time in Townsville

Craig Ray
10 mins ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday Editorial

Finding ourselves: Alberts Farm, the right to dignity and the meaning of ‘Everyone’

Mark Heywood
2 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 25 mins ago

NEWSFLASH

Bridgette Motsepe vindicated: Botswana ‘Butterfly’ matter ruled ‘a case that never was’ — but tensions with South Africa continue
Carien du Plessis 15 hours ago
3 mins

All tortoises are actually turtles. Some turtles however are not tortoises.

ZAPIRO

Klunky choice

Zapiro 17 hours ago

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

Candidate list deadline: More than half of sitting ANC councillors axed

Carien du Plessis
14 hours ago
4 mins

BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

The Sputnik case study (Part One): How not to run a Covid vaccine clinical trial

Aisha Abdool Karim and Joan van Dyk
15 hours ago
10 mins

BOOK REVIEW

Into Dark Water: Skop, skiet, donner, Marx and Mandela – Jeremy Vearey’s eventful journey through politics and cut-throat policing

Marianne Thamm
13 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen

One for the Deputy Minister of Toilets

Mgobhozi and Africartoons
4 hours ago
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved