Business Maverick

Xi Doubles Mentions of ‘Common Prosperity,’ Warning China’s Rich

By Bloomberg 23 August 2021

President Xi Jinping’s rhetoric about “common prosperity” surged this year, evidence of the Communist Party’s commitment to closing the country’s yawning wealth gap. 

Bloomberg

The term appeared sporadically in his first eight years in power. Last year, he began to reference “common prosperity” more often and has picked up the pace: The phrase has appeared 65 times in Xi’s speeches and meetings so far this year, compared with 30 in all of last year.
Slogan Signaling

The sloganeering signals the strength of Xi’s intent, said Maria Repnikova, who studies China’s political communication at Georgia State University. “Slogans often capture new policy directions or shifts and can signal how the policy is changing,” she said. “They’re also often broad, leaving some space for ambiguity and adjustment in interpretation.”

The government put a finer point on it last week. The party’s top economic and financial affairs committee vowed at a meeting Tuesday to “reasonably adjust high incomes,” encourage philanthropy and pursue other strategies to bring the country’s income distribution into the more ideal olive-shaped structure, small on both ends and fat in the middle.

During the Tuesday meeting top policy makers pledged to use “taxation, social security and transfer payment” policies and to tackle illegal and “unreasonable” income. They also suggested that Xi’s target may for the first time expand to include the merely wealthy in addition to the ultrarich. Xi had previously focused on “excessively high income,” according to a Bloomberg analysis of his speeches.

More on China’s ‘Common Prosperity’ drive:

There’s no official definition of the two groups, but the overall egalitarian push seems to implicate a wider swath of top earners.

The idea of “common prosperity” was originally introduced into party documents by Mao Zedong to reflect the pursuit of a more egalitarian society. It fell out of frequent use under Deng Xiaoping, who shifted the focus to developing an economy that would allow “some people to get rich first.” Common prosperity, he said, would come later.

China’s richest 20% earn more than 10 times the poorest 20%, a gap that hasn’t budged since 2015. The country counts 400 million people — about one-third of its population — in its middle class, defined as those with annual household income between 100,000 yuan ($15,392) and 500,000 yuan. More than 600 million people in China still live on a monthly income of 1,000 yuan.

In a series of front-page commentaries published in recent days, the official Economic Daily newspaper said China needed to “prevent the trap of high welfare” and “avoid overemphasizing material comfort,” suggesting caution against people slacking off as a result of the common-prosperity push. The government needed to implement policies that encourage people to achieve wealth through hard work and innovation, the newspaper said.

The party has acknowledged the “difficulty and complexity” of the task at hand and has asked local governments to “gradually push forward.” Xi pledged last year to make “more substantial progress on common prosperity for all” by 2035 — a pilot program in Zhejiang province is designed to narrow the income gap there by 2025.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Dodgy deals by executives put a stamp of uncertainty on Postbank’s transition

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s cadastre tender has already sounded several alarm bells

Ed Stoddard
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Mining giant BHP: The Big Australian goes home

Tim Cohen
9 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK EXCLUSIVE

New Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wants economic growth, not endless debate
Mfuneko Toyana 19 AUG
4 mins

"Those who will not reason are bigots; those who cannot are fools; and those who dare not are slaves." ~ George Gordon Byron

OPINIONISTA

China’s technology crackdown and what this means for investors

Sasha Planting 9 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Big Four banking landscape: Lenders remain vigilant until they get the signal on economic growth

Sasha Planting
9 hours ago
4 mins

DM168 SCORPIO INVESTIGATION

Economic Freedom Looters: How the brothers Shivambu stole from the poor

Lucas Ledwaba and Pauli van Wyk
21 AUG
9 mins

DM168 SCORPIO INVESTIGATION

VBS rogues’ gallery: The men who allegedly scored millions

Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
21 AUG
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Mastering a Culture of Investment Excellence

Prescient Investment Management
10 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The ‘degrowth’ movement and the complex role of economic expansion on a changing planet

Natale Labia
9 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved