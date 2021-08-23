Notice to TGIFood newsletter subscribers: We are testing new dates and times for sending out your weekly TGIFood newsletter which until now has always been sent at 6pm on a Friday. This week it will be sent at 8am on Saturday. Please let us have your thoughts on when you are most likely to read it, to assist us in choosing the best time to send it. Send your comments to [email protected]. Subscribe to the newsletter here.
Ingredients
3 small tomatoes, chopped
1 large clove of garlic, chopped
3 leeks, washed and chopped
200 g back bacon, diced
1 cob of sweetcorn, kernels of
8 large eggs, beaten
Olive oil
250 g Cheddar cheese, grated
Parsley
Salt and black pepper
Method
Sauté leeks and garlic in olive oil, stirring, until soft and lightly caramelised.
Add the sweetcorn kernels and cook for three minutes.
Add the chopped tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and cook gently for five minutes.
Remove to a side dish, add more oil to the pan and cook the diced bacon till crisp but not hard.
Return the cooked vegetables to the pan, stir and cook together for two minutes.
Beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the grated cheese.
Pour the egg and cheese mixture into the pan, add most of the chopped parsley, and stir.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes and serve with toast. DM/TGIFood
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
