TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Frittata with bacon, sweetcorn and leeks

By Tony Jackman 23 August 2021

Tony Jackman’s frittata with bacon, eggs, sweetcorn, leeks and tomato. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

A frittata transforms a simple omelette of the French style into a substantial meal in the Italian iteration. This one can easily feed four with a side of toast.

Tony Jackman

Notice to TGIFood newsletter subscribers: We are testing new dates and times for sending out your weekly TGIFood newsletter which until now has always been sent at 6pm on a Friday. This week it will be sent at 8am on Saturday. Please let us have your thoughts on when you are most likely to read it, to assist us in choosing the best time to send it. Send your comments to [email protected]. Subscribe to the newsletter here.

Ingredients

3 small tomatoes, chopped

1 large clove of garlic, chopped

3 leeks, washed and chopped

200 g back bacon, diced

1 cob of sweetcorn, kernels of

8 large eggs, beaten

Olive oil

250 g Cheddar cheese, grated

Parsley

Salt and black pepper

Method

Sauté leeks and garlic in olive oil, stirring, until soft and lightly caramelised.

Add the sweetcorn kernels and cook for three minutes.

Add the chopped tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and cook gently for five minutes.

Remove to a side dish, add more oil to the pan and cook the diced bacon till crisp but not hard.

Return the cooked vegetables to the pan, stir and cook together for two minutes.

Beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the grated cheese.

Pour the egg and cheese mixture into the pan, add most of the chopped parsley, and stir.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes and serve with toast. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE: There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of 0ur food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OUR BURNING PLANET

Show and tell: Durban residents squeeze UPL to ‘put your documents where your mouth is’ over toxic chemical inferno

By Tony Carnie

ISS TODAY: ANALYSIS

Top-level talks and strategic coordination lacking prior to troops’ arrival in Mozambique

Liesl Louw-Vaudran
30 mins ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

Auditor-General declines request to investigate irregular Lottery grants, citing ongoing probes

Liezl Human for GroundUp
2 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 mins ago

DM168: ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

ANC KwaZulu-Natal: A party so divided, it faces political paralysis before the polls
Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize 3 hours ago
7 mins

Magenta has no physical wavelength. It thus does not "exist" strictly speaking. Rather our brains are telling us that we are seeing "not green".

OP-ED

Ramaphosa: The way young South Africans are stepping up in the fight against Covid-19 fills me with hope and pride

Cyril Ramaphosa 5 hours ago
4 mins

DM168 COMMENTARY

Police investigators mull over multiple possible meanings of top cop Jeremy Vearey’s ‘moer’

Caryn Dolley
3 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Jab for the Job: Can an employer legally require its employees to be vaccinated? (Part Two)

Halton Cheadle and Glenda Gray
14 hours ago
10 mins

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Frittata with bacon, sweetcorn and leeks

Tony Jackman
13 mins ago
2 mins

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

Mozambique’s ex-finance minister Manuel Chang to be extradited back home not US, Pretoria decides

Peter Fabricius
21 AUG
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved