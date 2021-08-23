Tony Jackman’s frittata with bacon, eggs, sweetcorn, leeks and tomato. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

A frittata transforms a simple omelette of the French style into a substantial meal in the Italian iteration. This one can easily feed four with a side of toast.

Ingredients

3 small tomatoes, chopped

1 large clove of garlic, chopped

3 leeks, washed and chopped

200 g back bacon, diced

1 cob of sweetcorn, kernels of

8 large eggs, beaten

Olive oil

250 g Cheddar cheese, grated

Parsley

Salt and black pepper

Method

Sauté leeks and garlic in olive oil, stirring, until soft and lightly caramelised.

Add the sweetcorn kernels and cook for three minutes.

Add the chopped tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and cook gently for five minutes.

Remove to a side dish, add more oil to the pan and cook the diced bacon till crisp but not hard.

Return the cooked vegetables to the pan, stir and cook together for two minutes.

Beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the grated cheese.

Pour the egg and cheese mixture into the pan, add most of the chopped parsley, and stir.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes and serve with toast. DM/TGIFood

