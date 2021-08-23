Newsdeck

Taiwan to start contested roll out of first domestic COVID-19 shot

By Reuters 23 August 2021
Caption
A woman speaks with a healthcare worker after receiving her injection at a vaccination center administering AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccines donated by Japan in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Photo: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TAIPEI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan will on Monday begin administering its first domestically-developed COVID-19 vaccine with President Tsai Ing-wen leading the way in getting the shot, as the government casts aside objections they have rushed the approval process.

Reuters

By Fabian Hamacher

The government last month approved the emergency use of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine, part of a broader plan for inoculation self-sufficiency as delays in vaccine deliveries from global drug companies have affected Taiwan and many other countries.

More than 700,000 people have signed up so far to receive the Medigen vaccine. To demonstrate her confidence in the shot and prove it is safe, Tsai has held off on using vaccines from Moderna Inc or AstraZeneca Plc, the current mainstay of Taiwan’s vaccination programme.

Medigen, whose Chinese name literally means “high-end”, rejects claims its vaccine is either unsafe or that it has been sent to market with undue haste, saying it is effective and well tested.

“We have done so many experiments, everyone has seen how safe our vaccine is. There are so few side effects, almost no fever and so on. So I think everyone can rest assured,” Medigen’s Chief Executive Officer Charles Chen told Reuters.

“We already have provided so much data, that data has already proven both from a scientific and a comparative point of view that there is a very good production of antibodies, so we can project that there will be a very good efficacy.”

The recombinant protein vaccine has been developed in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health in the United States, and the government has ordered an initial 5 million doses. It says nobody will be forced to get it.

But Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang, or KMT, has mounted a fierce campaign against the shot, with one of its former vice chairmen, Hau Lung-bin, filing a lawsuit to invalidate Medigen’s authorisation, though a court rejected that last week.

The party says its supports domestic vaccines, but that Medigen’s approval has been rushed.

“There is no need for the lives and health of the Taiwanese people to serve as white rats in a laboratory,” Ho Chih-yung, deputy head of the KMT’s international department, told Reuters.

Around 40% of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people have received at least one shot of either of the two-dose AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccine, though fewer than 5% are fully vaccinated.

However, unlike some other parts of Asia, Taiwan faces no huge pressure to accelerate its vaccination drive, as it is recording only a handful of domestic infections a day, having brought the pandemic well under control. (Reporting by Fabian Hamacher; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

OUR BURNING PLANET

Show and tell: Durban residents squeeze UPL to ‘put your documents where your mouth is’ over toxic chemical inferno

By Tony Carnie

GROUNDUP

Auditor-General declines request to investigate irregular Lottery grants, citing ongoing probes

Liezl Human for GroundUp
21 mins ago
3 mins

DM168: ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

ANC KwaZulu-Natal: A party so divided, it faces political paralysis before the polls

Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize
1 hour ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

DM168 COMMENTARY

Police investigators mull over multiple possible meanings of top cop Jeremy Vearey’s ‘moer’
Caryn Dolley 1 hour ago
3 mins

Most Koreans do not produce body odour due to a specific gene dominance.

OP-ED

Ramaphosa: The way young South Africans are stepping up in the fight against Covid-19 fills me with hope and pride

Cyril Ramaphosa 3 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Jab for the Job: Can an employer legally require its employees to be vaccinated? (Part Two)

Halton Cheadle and Glenda Gray
12 hours ago
10 mins

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

Mozambique’s ex-finance minister Manuel Chang to be extradited back home not US, Pretoria decides

Peter Fabricius
21 AUG
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Vitality + Zwift: a partnership in the virtual world towards global change

Discovery Vitality - Zwift
20 AUG
4 mins

WEEKLY TRENDS IN SOUTH AFRICA OP-ED

Disinformation in a time of Covid-19: Anti-vaxxers – a lost cause?

William Bird and Thandi Smith
13 hours ago
8 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved