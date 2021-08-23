Newsdeck

N.Korea develops its own PCR equipment for COVID-19 tests

By Reuters 23 August 2021
Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, attends the inter-Korean summit at the Peace House in the village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea, on Friday, April 27, 2018. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Bloomberg

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - North Korea has developed its own Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) equipment to conduct coronavirus tests, state media said on Monday, as the country steps up efforts to head off more contagious new strains of the virus.

By Hyonhee Shin

The isolated country has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases, but has sealed borders, restricted travel and imposed strict prevention measures, seeing the pandemic as a matter of national survival.

As part of the anti-virus efforts, scientists and technicians at the State Academy of Sciences have developed the PCR system that meets global standards for the first time, said the Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Worker’s Party’s newspaper.

The equipment was introduced as one of recent achievements made under leader Kim Jong Un’s push to localise machinery, tools and materials amid international sanctions and border closures that sharply reduced trade.

North Korea has run PCR tests as an internationally recognised standard COVID-19 diagnostic method, but received outside assistance including from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The official KCNA news agency also said on Monday that North Korea is stepping up its battle against the virus to ward off the highly transmissible Delta and Lambda variants spreading around the world.

“Plans are under way to normalise disinfection and prevent disorderly movement of people and supplies at offices and workplaces, while education and control is being intensified to ensure all people obey rules including wearing masks at public spaces,” KCNA said. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

