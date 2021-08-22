World

U.S.-led coalition aircraft shoots down drone over Syria

By Reuters 22 August 2021
Caption
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flys upside-down during an air show at Hatzerim Air Force base outside Beersheba, Israel, 27 December 2017. An Israeli air show accompanied a graduation class of new pilots, the 175th in the history of Israel's Air Force, which included one woman. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A fighter jet with the U.S.-led coalition shot down a drone in eastern Syria on Saturday after the unmanned aircraft was deemed a threat, the U.S. military said.

Reuters

By Linda So

“Coalition aircraft successfully engaged and defeated a UAS through air to air engagement in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village,” said coalition spokesperson U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto. The Pentagon last month said it was deeply concerned about attacks on U.S. personnel in Syria and Iraq after U.S. diplomats and troops were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks that wounded two American service members. (Reporting by Linda So, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

