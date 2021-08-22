By Linda So
“Coalition aircraft successfully engaged and defeated a UAS through air to air engagement in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village,” said coalition spokesperson U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto. The Pentagon last month said it was deeply concerned about attacks on U.S. personnel in Syria and Iraq after U.S. diplomats and troops were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks that wounded two American service members. (Reporting by Linda So, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
