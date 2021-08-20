Business Maverick

South Africa Proposes Mandatory Welfare Fund Contributions

By Bloomberg 20 August 2021

South Africa should impose compulsory levies on companies and workers to create and capitalize a public social welfare fund, the Department of Social Development proposed.

Bloomberg

All employers and workers should contribute as much as 12% of their earnings to set up a fund that could provide unemployment, retirement and disability benefits, the department said in a so-called green paper on social security and retirement reform. Levies should be mandatory for those earning at least 276,004 rand ($18,190) a year, the current ceiling for unemployment insurance contributions, and the government should subsidize low-income workers’ dues, the department said.

While elements of the proposal date back more than a decade, riots that erupted last month and claimed 354 lives have reinvigorated those calling for the state to increase support for the vulnerable. South Africa is one of the world’s most unequal nations, a legacy of the apartheid system that disadvantaged the Black majority and ended in 1994.

A move to impose additional levies could hasten an exodus of high earners from South Africa. It would also mark a significant change from ex-Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s February budget, which reversed a decision to raise an extra 40 billion rand in taxes, granted inflation-beating tax relief for individuals and signaled a full percentage point cut in corporate taxes in the next fiscal year.

Enoch Godongwana, a former labor unionist and head of economic policy for the ruling African National Congress, who replaced Mboweni as finance chief on Aug. 5, told investors last week that he doesn’t envision significant budgetary policy changes.

Inappropopriate Proposal

The proposal for a publicly administered fund was inappropriate as it didn’t account for the progress made in retirement funding reform, and would undermine employer and labor union rights, said John Anderson, an executive for investment, products and enablement at Alexander Forbes, the country’s largest insurance and retirement-fund adviser.

“The proposal would result in an effective monopoly,” Anderson said. “Government would need to establish new and unproven capabilities to administer the structure, with little evidence to suggest greater efficiencies or service standards over existing private-sector administrators.”

The social development department also suggested that welfare grants be made universally available to all regardless of income or assets, and that funding be secured by changing the structure and quantum of tax rebates, and possibly introducing new subsidies and additional taxes. It could take as long as two years for the proposals to become law if they’re adopted.

A basic income grant of 1,306 rand a month, an inflation-adjusted upper-bound poverty line for South Africa, could push the country’s debt burden through 100% of gross domestic product within two years and may trigger credit-rating downgrades, according to Michael Kafe, an economist at Barclays Bank Plc.

IMF Warning

South Africa’s debt assessments are at the lowest levels since it first obtained credit ratings 27 years ago. The International Monetary Fund warned last month that deviations from the National Treasury’s projection that debt will peak at 88.9% of gross domestic product in the 2026 fiscal year could put public finances on an “explosive path.”

Stephen Smith, a policy adviser and member of the  Association for Savings and Investment South Africa’s social security standing committee, said clarity was needed on how the proposals will impact on state finances.

“It needs to be ensured that future social security reform programs do not inhibit employment creation,” he said. A job is still the best form of security. Social security is a safety net when all else fails.”

(Updates with retirement industry executives’ comments starting in in sixth paragraphs)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK EXCLUSIVE

New Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wants economic growth, not endless debate

By Mfuneko Toyana

AMABHUNGANE

United Phosphorus Limited chemical disaster: A gaping legal loophole, or jaw-dropping negligence?

Dewald van Rensburg and Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
5 hours ago
13 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Price lifts Gold Fields H1 earnings; company may seek new prospects to maintain production (but mind the chinchillas)

Ed Stoddard
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

We, the unemployed, appeal to the government to release us from the shackles of labour laws
Xolile Mpini 7 hours ago
3 mins

Mary is the only woman mentioned by name in the Quran. She is also mentioned more times in the Quran than the New Testament.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Taking a carrot to vaccine hesitancy – are incentives the way to go?

Sasha Planting 8 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Greed and maladministration collide: How the Road Accident Fund was bled dry

Xolisa Phillip
7 hours ago
3 mins

VROOM WITH A VIEW

The Mercedes V-Class is some kind of wonderful, but the hefty price puts it out of reach

Alexander Parker
8 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

JSE opening delayed by R140bn in trading over Naspers-Prosus share swap

Sasha Planting
18 AUG
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Man on a mission: Acting CEO William Hlakoane is ‘up for the challenge’ of fixing Denel

Ray Mahlaka
18 AUG
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Unemployment crisis: South Africa must ease restrictive labour laws and focus on job creation

Tzvi Brivik
7 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved