Our World in Pictures: Week 33 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 20 August 2021

A policeman accompanies an elderly woman to a school to receive one of the food rations delivered by the UN World Food Program (WFP), in Camp Perrin, Haiti, 19 August 2021. The arrival of personnel, supplies and humanitarian aid continues to Haiti, where at least 2,189 people died and 12,268 were injured as a result of the 7.2 earthquake that devastated much of the southern part of the country on August 14, in addition to significant losses. materials, according to the last official count. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Maverick Life Editors

Rocks that fell during the earthquake block a part of the road that leads to Camp Perrin, Haiti, 19 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA
A pedestrian crosses a street littered with trash in the Martissant neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Photographer: Jonathan Alpeyrie/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Candles are placed on a destroyed bridge five weeks after the flooding of the Ahr River, in Altenahr in the district of Ahrweiler, Germany, 19 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
A volunteer walks through an outdoor area with relief supplies five weeks after the flooding of the Ahr River, in Dernau in the district of Ahrweiler, Germany, 19 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
A banner with the inscription ‘Thank You’ (Danke) hangs on a damaged winegrower’s restaurant five weeks after the flooding of the Ahr River, in Dernau in the district of Ahrweiler, Germany, 19 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
An aerial view taken with a drone shows a damaged bridge five weeks after the flooding of the Ahr River, in Altenahr in the district of Ahrweiler, Germany, 19 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
View of the reservoir O Bao in Viana do Bolo, Galicia, Spain, 19 August 2021. Galician reservoirs are at a 46 percent of capacity, a 27 percent less than the previous year. EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo
Cars maneuver the streets as heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred flood the streets in, Massachusetts, USA, 19 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Cars drive through a flooded street as heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred fall in Saugus, Massachusetts, USA, 19 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Members of the media during a tour at Theewaterskloof Dam on August 17, 2021 in Theewaterskloof , South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Adrian de Kock)
Residents walk through flooded streets following a tropical storm in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Photographer: Jonathan Alpeyrie/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A smuggler guides a group of immigrants across the Rio Grande to cross the border from Mexico on August 14, 2021 in Roma, Texas.  (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Selcourt and Dunnottar area on August 16, 2021 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. It is reported that Gauteng experienced very cold weather conditions during the past weekend due to a cold front. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Fire breaks out at a farm near the N1 Highway on August 18, 2021 in Parys, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
A firefighter pulls a hose while monitoring the Dixie Fire as it burns close to a home on August 16, 2021 near Janesville, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The Dixie Fire burns along Highway 395 as it moves through the area on August 17, 2021 near Milford, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, burned mobile homes are visible at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after being destroyed by the Cache Fire on August 19, 2021 in Clearlake, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A general view of a burned forest near Moshav Ramat Raziel in Jerusalem hills near Jerusalem, Israel, 19 August 2021.  EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Fire damaged cars sit on a property that was destroyed by the Dixie Fire on August 17, 2021 near Janesville, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Fire fighters stand near a burnt out car in Melbourne, Australia, 20 August 2021. According to the police, at least two people inside the car died in the explosion. EPA-EFE/LUIS ASCUI
A view of the defaced posters of models on the walls of a beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, 20 August 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
People struggle to cross the boundary wall of Hamid Karzai International Airport to flee the country after rumors that foreign countries are evacuating people even without visas, after Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021.  EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Afghans gather outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport to flee the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 19 August 2021.  EPA-EFE/STRINGER
In this handout image provided by the Bundeswehr, evacuees from Kabul sit inside a military aircraft as they arrive at Tashkent Airport on August 17, 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.  (Photo by Marc Tessensohn/Bundeswehr via Getty Images)
Evacuees from Kabul before their departure to Warsaw from Navoiy International Airport in Uzbekistan, in Navoiy, Uzbekistan, 20 August 2021, the third transport of Poles evacuated from Kabul. EPA-EFE/Marcin Obara POLAND OUT
An Indian Shiite Muslim girl greets a decorated horse with a holy procession to mark the sacred month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Calendar in Kolkata Eastern India, 20 August 2021.  EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves during Ashura Day procession in Peshawar, Pakistan, 19 August 2021.  EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
A protester is seen giving a three-fingers salute during the gathering at the Royal Thai Police Headquarter in downtown to protest against violence from law enforcement toward anti-government protesters on August 17, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
Participants from Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, OUTA, SACP, Defend Our Democracy Campaign and Right To Know protest outside the Zondo Commission during the appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa on August 12, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Operation Fish Eagle on August 20, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Operation Fish Eagle is focussing in on Second-Hand Goods, Drugs, Liquor outlets, Scrap Metals and Abandoned Prasa Buildings. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
US Capitol Police responded to a report of an explosive device in a pickup truck near the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill, August 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The area around the building has been evacuated (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
A statue is seen wearing a face mask as parts from a pinnacle on the south side of the National Cathedral that were damaged during an earthquake 10 years ago are being repaired on the cathedral grounds during a press tour August 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Venezuelan conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic during his Beethoven’s Triple Concerto and Manuel de Falla’s comic ballet The Three-Cornered Hat concert at the Hollywood Bowl, in Hollywood, California, USA, 19 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Dinho of Mozambique in action during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 match between Spain and Mozambique at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium in Moscow, Russia 19 August 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
The sea of Fontane Bianche crowded by bathers in an aerial view from the helicopter of the Coast Guard on the day of Ferragosto, within the operation “safe sea” on August 15, 2021 in SIRACUSA Italy. Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)
A Paralympic Symbol is set for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 August 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

Gallery

