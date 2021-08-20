MADAM & EVE

Nightmare On EFF Street

By Stephen Francis & Rico 20 August 2021

Stephen Francis & Rico

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

United Phosphorus Limited chemical disaster: A gaping legal loophole, or jaw-dropping negligence?

By Dewald van Rensburg and Susan Comrie for amaBhungane

MADAM & EVE

Nightmare On EFF Street

Stephen Francis & Rico
44 seconds ago
< 1 min

OUR BURNING PLANET

Conservationist Fred Daniel vs Deputy President Mabuza: A secret history of the state’s ‘Stalingrad defence’

Kevin Bloom
13 hours ago
15 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

ZAPIRO

Style and substance
Zapiro 13 hours ago

William Turdsworth was Lord Byron's nickname for William Wordsworth.

Age of Accountability

Ex-Gauteng Hawks boss Major-General Prince Mokotedi guilty of serious misconduct

Marianne Thamm 21 mins ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK EXCLUSIVE

New Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wants economic growth, not endless debate

Mfuneko Toyana
14 hours ago
4 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS

Millionaire top cop at centre of feud between police minister and national commissioner

Marianne Thamm
11 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Advice from women who are on target for financial freedom

10x Investments
20 hours ago
4 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Afghan refugees have asked for sanctuary for a long time — only now do we listen

Phil Miller
3 hours ago
8 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved