Business Maverick

Amazon’s $267 Billion Summer Wipeout Tests Wall Street’s Love

By Bloomberg 20 August 2021
Caption
(FILE) - A mobile phone screen displays the Amazon Inc. mobile apps in Taipei, Taiwan, 05 September 2018 (reissued 08 January 2019). Reports on 08 January 2019 state Amazon has reached the world's most valuable company status at the close of US stock markets on Monday, 07 January 2019. Amazon eclipsed Microsoft's market value of 789 billion USD and rose to the top of list with 797 billion USD in market value. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

It’s rare to see just about everyone on Wall Street agree on something, but that’s the case when it comes to Amazon.com Inc. 

Bloomberg

Every single analyst who rates the stock — all 55 of them — recommends clients buy it, according to Bloomberg data. Active fund managers “are even more overweight” the name now than they were a year ago, per a Bank of America report on Aug. 10.Yet that ubiquitous bullishness is being put to the test as last month’s unexpectedly weak sales forecast complicates the company’s growth narrative. In a summer when Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos blasted off into space, the company’s stock has fallen back to Earth. The shares have tumbled about 15% from a peak in early July, erasing about $267 billion in value, as investors question its prospects on the other side of a pandemic that turbocharged demand for its services.

Shares fell 0.4% on Thursday. Earlier this week, the stock closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since June, and it is now lower than where it started the year.

Shares recently broke under a key technical level

“The market rewards growth and it doesn’t look like Amazon has any catalysts for increased spending of its users or picking up more users,” Kim Forrest, founder and chief investment officer of Bokeh Capital Advisors, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

The company’s reported plan to open several large department-store-like locations in the U.S. doesn’t appear to be the news that will turn the stock around. The Wall Street Journal’s report was based on unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Read more: Just as Things Look Better for Retail, Amazon Rears Its Head 

Amazon’s poor performance stands out among U.S. companies valued at more than $1 trillion, as well as the market as a whole. Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Alphabet Inc. all hit records this week, as did the S&P 500 Index. Facebook Inc. is about 5% below its own record close.

The e-commerce company’s disappointing outlook last month came along with revenue that missed estimates for the first quarter since 2018. Analysts have pared back their expectations in the wake of the report. For Amazon’s current quarter, the average earnings estimate has dropped about 16.5% over the past month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The revenue consensus has fallen by nearly $6.5 billion, or 5.5%, over the same period.

Yet the shares do not yet look technically oversold, said Chris Verrone, partner and head of technical and macro research at Strategas Research Partners, who thinks more caution is warranted. And the unanimous bullishness toward the stock is itself also a red flag for him.

“This is the time to be a contrarian,” he said in a phone interview. “When every analyst is optimistic it is tough to live up to those expectations. I think we’ll see downside until analysts capitulate and start downgrading.”

Implied Gains

Of course, the positive consensus on Amazon means that many view the weakness as a buying opportunity. Even as growth decelerates from pandemic-era levels, analysts see long-term tailwinds for its online retail and cloud computing divisions, along with an increasingly dominant advertising business.

The average analyst price target implies gains about 30%, by far the highest expected upside among mega-caps.

The stock’s current level “represents an opportunity for sure,” said Dan Forman, managing director and global technology sector specialist at MKM Partners. He added that the stock had priced in the growth concerns, and that year-over-year comparisons would get easier after the fourth quarter.

“The stock is trading at a discount to its one-, two-, and five-year averages” on the basis of enterprise value compared with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, he said. “That, to me, is very relevant. I think there’s a high probability of stability at these levels.”

(Updates with closing prices throughout.)

–With assistance from Kamaron Leach and Will Daley.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK EXCLUSIVE

New Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wants economic growth, not endless debate

By Mfuneko Toyana

AMABHUNGANE

United Phosphorus Limited chemical disaster: A gaping legal loophole, or jaw-dropping negligence?

Dewald van Rensburg and Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
5 hours ago
13 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Price lifts Gold Fields H1 earnings; company may seek new prospects to maintain production (but mind the chinchillas)

Ed Stoddard
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

We, the unemployed, appeal to the government to release us from the shackles of labour laws
Xolile Mpini 7 hours ago
3 mins

"Don't be so humble - you're not that great." ~ Golda Meir

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Taking a carrot to vaccine hesitancy – are incentives the way to go?

Sasha Planting 8 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Greed and maladministration collide: How the Road Accident Fund was bled dry

Xolisa Phillip
7 hours ago
3 mins

VROOM WITH A VIEW

The Mercedes V-Class is some kind of wonderful, but the hefty price puts it out of reach

Alexander Parker
8 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

JSE opening delayed by R140bn in trading over Naspers-Prosus share swap

Sasha Planting
18 AUG
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Man on a mission: Acting CEO William Hlakoane is ‘up for the challenge’ of fixing Denel

Ray Mahlaka
18 AUG
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Unemployment crisis: South Africa must ease restrictive labour laws and focus on job creation

Tzvi Brivik
8 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved