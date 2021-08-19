World

Italian fugitive connected to stolen Van Gogh paintings arrested

By Reuters 19 August 2021
Caption
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Guests view the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit during a media preview at SVN West on March 16, 2021 in San Francisco, California. “Immersive van Gogh,” is a digitally projected show that animates paintings by artist Vincent Van Gogh in a surroundscape experience. The show runs from March 18th through September 6th and will be one of the first in-person art experiences in San Francisco since the city went on lockdown one year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ROME, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A suspected Italian drug trafficker who police believe may have bought two stolen Vincent Van Gogh paintings was arrested in the United Arab Emirates, a police statement said on Thursday.

Reuters

Raffaele Imperiale, 46, was arrested in Dubai on Aug. 4 by local authorities, who cooperated with the Italian police. He had been on the run since 2016 and Italy had included him in the list of its most dangerous fugitives.

In 2016, two Van Gogh paintings stolen in Amsterdam in 2002 – “Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen” and “View of the Sea at Scheveningen” – were found by police in a villa Imperiale owned near Naples.

Each painting was worth an estimated 50 million euros ($58 million), investigators said after recovering them.

Don't want to see ads?

Police said Imperiale is a key figure in international drug trafficking and money laundering and has a close relationship with the Camorra mafia gang centred around the southern Italian city of Naples.

“An excellent result which once again demonstrates the ability of our police forces to fight crime,” Italy Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said.

The Italian government is working to swiftly finalise the extradition of Imperiale, who is now under custody in the UAE, Italian media reported, citing police. ($1 = 0.8562 euros) (Reporting by Angelo Amante, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK EXCLUSIVE

New Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wants economic growth, not endless debate

By Mfuneko Toyana

SPOTLIGHT

Medicine stockouts once again reported in North West

Thabo Molelekwa for Spotlight
2 mins ago
4 mins

PARLIAMENT

New National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula extends ‘hand of cooperation’ to all

Marianne Merten
3 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 11 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

Fighting vaccine hesitancy: This is one curve we don’t want to flatten
Melene Rossouw 18 mins ago
4 mins

"Lord make me chaste, but not yet" ~ Saint Augustine

OP-ED

Failure to acknowledge and address all facets of July violence will cost South Africa dearly

David Bruce 14 mins ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Taking a carrot to vaccine hesitancy – are incentives the way to go?

Sasha Planting
1 hour ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Greed and maladministration collide: How the Road Accident Fund was bled dry

Xolisa Phillip
27 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Trip advisor: To understand the real state of our economy, look down at our pavements

Jeffrey Dinham
23 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

We, the unemployed, appeal to the government to release us from the shackles of labour laws

Xolile Mpini
38 mins ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved