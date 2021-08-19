World

Boy Scouts bankruptcy judge signs off on $850 million sex abuse deal

By Reuters 19 August 2021
epa09061049 The first scouting for boys book (C) written by the founder of the worldwide Boy Scout and Girl Guide movements Robert Baden-Powell is seen on display inside his last house which has since been turned to a museum inside the Outspan hotel in Nyeri, Kenya, 25 February 2021 (issued 08 March 2021). In his will, Nyeri county in central Kenya, is the place where Boy scout founder Baden-Powell wished to be buried. He died in his house where he spent three years before his death in 1941. January 8, 2021 marked his 80th death anniversary, a date that used to see scouts across the world converge to make pilgrimage to his tomb at the Saint Peter's Cemetery, where he got buried facing the Mount Kenya. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy on Thursday approved the youth organization’s request to sign off on an $850 million settlement to resolve tens of thousands of sex abuse claims.

Reuters

By Maria Chutchian

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein’s ruling will enable the Boy Scouts to move ahead with a proposed reorganization plan that would allow the group to exit bankruptcy by the end of the year.

“I find that debtors have met the relevant standard,” she said in a court hearing.

Founded in 1910, the Boy Scouts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2020 after being hit with a flood of sexual abuse lawsuits.

The Boy Scouts have apologized and said they are committed to fulfilling their “social and moral responsibility to equitably compensate survivors.” The organization has said “nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered” and that it believed the bankruptcy process was the best way to compensate them.

The settlement is backed by 250 local councils but opposed by insurers, who say representatives of the abuse claimants had too much say in the negotiations.

About 82,000 sex abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts.

In addition to the $850 million, the settlement includes the creation of a “child protection committee” designed to ensure safety for Scouts in future. (Reporting by Maria Chutchian Editing by Noeleen Walder and Grant McCool)

