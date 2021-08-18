World

Strong gusts, arid conditions flame growing California wildfires

By Reuters 18 August 2021
Caption
epa09413150 The Dixie fire burns the forest in the mountains as seen from Taylorsville, California, USA, 13 August 2021. The Dixie Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada has burned over 505,413 acres (204,533 hectares). (Photo: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO)

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif., Aug 18 (Reuters) - Shifting winds and bone-dry conditions fueled two of California's largest wildfires on Wednesday, forcing several rural communities to evacuate.

Reuters

By Fred Greaves

The blazes swelled as the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), initiated deliberate power shutoffs to 48,000 homes and businesses across northern California. PG&E said it acted to reduce wildfire risks posed by possible wind damage to transmission lines.

The Dixie fire, raging since mid-July in the rugged Sierra Nevada range northeast of San Francisco grew by more than 30,000 acres to 635,000 acres of tinder-dry vegetation as of Wednesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

That tally was up 65,000 acres from Monday, Cal Fire said.

The Dixie wildfire is the second-largest ever recorded in California and the largest by far among the scores roaring across the Western United States in a highly incendiary summer that experts see as symptomatic of climate change.

California, which typically experiences peak fire season later in the year, was on pace to suffer even more burnt acreage this year than last year, the worst fire season on record.

Winds gusts on Tuesday shifted from southwest to northeast causing the Dixie fire to grow on Tuesday, but containment lines held overnight, said Edwin Zuniga, a Cal Fire spokesman.

The 33%-contained fire threatened the rural town of Mineral, whose 125 residents were ordered to evacuate late Tuesday night.

“We’re just hoping when we go back home there’s something to go to,” Mineral resident Clark Tomlinson told local television Action News Now.

The fire has destroyed at least 1,200 homes and other structures. Another 16,000 buildings were listed as threatened, with about 29,000 residents having to evacuate communities across the area.

The National Weather Service predicted wind gusts of up to 40 mph and humidity to drop to 15% through Thursday.

The conditions also fanned the Caldor fire, which grew from about 6,500 acres to more than 52,000 acres in 24 hours, according to Cal Fire.

The unchecked fire, about 65 miles east of Sacramento, blew into the El Dorado County mountain hamlet of Grizzly Flats, a town of 1,200, torching an elementary school, a post office and dozens of homes on Tuesday.

The Caldor fire has forced more than 11,000 people to evacuate this week from several towns including Kyburz, Pollock Pines and Somerset, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said. (Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Date: 18/08/2021 21:28

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

UPL fire: here’s the full inventory of chemicals in the destroyed Cornubia warehouse

By Susan Comrie and Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

BUSINESS MAVERICK

JSE opening delayed by R140bn in trading over Naspers-Prosus share swap

Sasha Planting
45 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Analysis paralysis: South Africa’s national state of depression

Oscar van Heerden
1 hour ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 mins ago

Spotlight & GroundUp OP-ED

How to boost SA’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out now
Nathan Geffen and Marcus Low 8 hours ago
3 mins

Tea was used as a currency in Siberia up until the 1940s.

SPOTLIGHT & HEALTH-E NEWS

Embattled healthcare workers in the third wave: ‘We are living in the shadows of death’

Amy Green for Spotlight and Health-e News 23 mins ago
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

President Ramaphosa’s toothless Cabinet reshuffle and notions of ANC reform are contemptuous

David Gant
51 mins ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Is crypto stealing gold’s inflation hedge shine? Not just yet

Mfuneko Toyana
2 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Heritage, arts and culture sector devastated by Nathi Mthethwa’s funding refusal

Nicholas Wolpe
1 hour ago
4 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Iqbal Survé’s Independent Media ‘outsources’ staff to tap Public Investment Corporation billions

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
23 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved