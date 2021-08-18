Business Maverick

Nissan Debuts Seventh Generation of Iconic Z Sports Car

By Bloomberg 18 August 2021

Nissan Motor Co. debuted the latest edition of its Z series coupe in New York, marking the seventh generation of a sports-car line that was introduced in 1969 as the Fairlady Z in Japan and the Datsun 240Z in the U.S.

Bloomberg

The new Z is the first refresh of the two-door platform in over a decade and will be available for purchase next spring, Nissan said in a statement Tuesday. The car will be offered in the $40,000 range, said Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta, with full pricing details coming closer to when sales start.“This is part of our culture,” he said in an interview. “And I’m pretty sure that it will bring further momentum in our growth.”

Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida is cutting costs and capacity after Nissan posted its biggest loss in two decades in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, while seeking to move past the turmoil triggered by the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Last year, Uchida unveiled the Ariya electric crossover and promised to roll out a dozen new vehicles within 18 months as part of a turnaround effort dubbed Nissan NEXT.

Gupta said the company, which recently forecast a return to annual profit for the first time in three years, is on track to meet the goals laid out in the plan. Covid-19 outbreaks continue to pose a challenge, as does the global semiconductor shortage.

“It is progressing, but still there’s a ways to go to be 100% out of it,” he said of the lack of chips. “Accordingly, we are adjusting our production around the world to cater to the customer demand, like keeping the new models as the priority because, for Nissan, new models in production is one of the main pillars of growth.”

Dropping a numerical prefix to its name in the U.S. for the first time, the revamped sports car will come in two versions, the Z Sport and the Z Performance, and a variety of two-tone and monotone color options. Gupta didn’t provide a sales target but predicted that consumers would be pleased with the Z’s performance — including a V6 twin-turbocharged engine with 400 horsepower — and its link with Nissan’s history.

Along with the Ariya and Z, updated iterations of Nissan’s Rogue, Pathfinder and Frontier are among the vehicles coming to market.

Nissan works with partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. as part of a three-way alliance. The partnership includes a lopsided ownership structure skewed in favor of Renault that has long been a source of tension between the automakers. The French company owns 43% of Nissan, while the the Yokohama, Japan-based carmaker has just 15% of Renault and no voting rights. Nissan, in turn, holds a 34% stake in Mitsubishi.

The 2018 arrest of Ghosn brought tensions further into the open, but Uchida recently used a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to offer assurances that Nissan’s relationship with Renault is good.

“I can confirm there are no tensions,” he said. “As far as the alliance is concerned, we are focusing on our core areas of synergies, and now we are using electrification as the next pillar to find more and more synergies.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Let the sunshine in: Eskom’s De Ruyter paints a greener future for Africa’s top greenhouse gas emitter

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Does the latest UN climate report ring the death knell for fossil fuels?

Ed Stoddard
10 hours ago
3 mins

South Africa

The (empty) promises of ‘clean coal’ power generation technologies for South Africa

Chris Yelland
7 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 57 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Absa highlights South Africa’s ‘fragile’ economic recovery despite posting solid interim results
Sasha Planting 11 hours ago
4 mins

Henry Ford was the first major industrialist to give his workers both Saturday and Sunday off. His hope was that the extra leisure time would encourage motor vehicle use.

AMABHUNGANE

Iqbal Survé’s Independent Media ‘outsources’ staff to tap Public Investment Corporation billions

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane 7 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

When a pandemic goes endemic: The global economy will take longer to recover if Covid-19 digs in for the long haul

Sharon Wood
11 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Long road ahead before Transnet reforms can rescue South Africa’s bottom-ranked container ports

Ray Mahlaka
16 AUG
3 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Here it is: The toxic stockpile of chemicals in torched United Phosphorus Limited Durban warehouse

Susan Comrie and Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
17 AUG
10 mins

MICRO ENTERPRISES

Soweto small businesses forced to adapt or die after the double whammy of civil unrest and Covid-19

Bheki C. Simelane
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

In the face of SA’s unemployment crisis, we must put unused skills to work and develop a solidarity economy

Siyabulela Mama
8 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved