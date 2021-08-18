“Clearly it’s a big blow losing such a heavyweight,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said in an email. “But it will help balance the FTSE 100 a bit more with less leaning on basic resources. Bit less mining, bit more room for up-and-coming tech is surely not a terrible thing,” he said, adding that ultimately BHP is an Australian company at heart and should be listed there.
BHP declined as much as 6.9% as of 10:02 a.m. in Sydney trading Wednesday, as the flagship S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4%. The producer rose 3.4% in London trading Tuesday.
While BHP is the second-largest company in the FTSE 100, behind AstraZeneca Plc, it only ranks 10th by weighting because of the dual listing, representing 2.6% of the index. The proposal — which is subject to approvals including by the company’s board — would leave BHP with secondary listings in London, Johannesburg and New York. Shareholders of the London-listed vehicle will get shares of the Sydney-listed entity on a one-for-one basis.
The miner has been reviewing its listing structure for years after Elliott Management Corp. pushed BHP to reorganize as a single company. Elliott — which also advocated for the company to get out of oil and gas — argued that removing the dual listing would eliminate a discount between its shares in London and Sydney, reduce costs and bolster transparency.
“Could there be some shareholders who are forced sellers? Yes, clearly,” BHP’s Henry said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “We continue to see shareholders in the Plc as very important and I want to see as many of those as possible continue to hold BHP.”
Under the current arrangement, BHP has two headquarters and two main stock market listings, but is run as a single entity under the same management and board. The company announced the change to its structure as part of its annual earnings results Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.
