World

Wildfires outside Jerusalem contained, Israeli fire brigade says

By Reuters 17 August 2021

JERUSALEM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wildfires in wooded hills near Jerusalem were contained on Tuesday, the Israeli fire brigade said, after crews waged a three-day battle joined by Palestinian firefighters and the Israeli Air Force.

Reuters

 

No serious injuries were reported in the worst fires in the Jerusalem area for years.

Evacuated residents of several outlying small communities were able to return home on Monday, and Israel withdrew on Tuesday a request for international air support to fight the fires, which burned more than 4,200 acres (17,000 hectares).

National Fire and Rescue chief Dedi Simchi said in broadcast remarks after nightfall on Tuesday that the flames had been “fully contained”.

Several fire trucks from the Palestinian Authority (PA) took part in operations on Tuesday. Israeli media and leaders highlighted the assistance, but official Palestinian news outlets made no immediate mention of the aid.

“I would like to thank PA Chairman (Mahmoud) Abbas for his initiative to send the firefighters who came to assist Israel today. Mutual care and saving human lives are common interests to us all,” Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement.

The PA exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank under 1990s interim peace deals with Israel. U.S.-brokered talks on a final agreement collapsed seven years ago.

A U.S.-made, Israeli Air Force C-130J “Super Hercules” transport plane joined smaller aircraft on Tuesday in dumping chemical retardant on the wildfires. (Reporting by Jeffrey Heller Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

Here it is: The toxic stockpile of chemicals in torched United Phosphorus Limited Durban warehouse

By Susan Comrie and Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

OP-ED

Determining discrimination: What the Supreme Court ruling means to SANDF and Navy age recruitment

Siphile Hlwatika and Peter le Roux
10 mins ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Does the latest UN climate report ring the death knell for fossil fuels?

Ed Stoddard
24 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Women’s Month: Five rules to boost your household financial fitness
Neesa Moodley 17 mins ago
3 mins

Dogs look at you while doing their "business" because they feel most vulnerable at that specific point. As do we all, dogs. As do we all.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Let the sunshine in: Eskom’s De Ruyter paints a greener future for Africa’s top greenhouse gas emitter

Ed Stoddard 28 mins ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Absa highlights South Africa’s ‘fragile’ economic recovery despite posting solid interim results

Sasha Planting
1 hour ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Life-altering lymphoedema surgery brought to SA

Elsabé Brits
2 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

When a pandemic goes endemic: The global economy will take longer to recover if Covid-19 digs in for the long haul

Sharon Wood
2 hours ago
5 mins

THE CONVERSATION

Germany is returning Nigeria’s looted Benin Bronzes: why it’s not nearly enough

Jürgen Zimmerer
2 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved