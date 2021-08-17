The east African nation has long experience receiving people escaping conflict and currently hosts about 1.4 million refugees, most from South Sudan.
“The request was made yesterday by the U.S. government to H.E. (President Yoweri Museveni) and he has given them an OK to bring 2,000 (Afghan) refugees to Uganda,” Esther Anyakun Davinia, Uganda’s junior minister for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees, told Reuters.
“They are going to be here temporarily for three months before the U.S. government resettles them elsewhere.”
It was unclear when they would start arriving.
Albania and Kosovo have also accepted a U.S. request to temporarily take in Afghan refugees. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
