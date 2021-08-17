OUR BURNING PLANET – VISUAL ESSAY

San lands ‘invaded’ by cattle in Namibia

By Tristen Taylor 17 August 2021

╪omlolo village is one of the 38 villages in the Nyae Nyae Conservancy, which has a population of around 1,450 people spread out over 9,000km2. (Photo: Tristen Taylor)

Cattle may be the last act for some of humanity’s first people, the Ju|’hoansi. 

Tristen Taylor

Located in remote northeastern Namibia, close to the Botswana border, the 9,000km2 Nyae Nyae Conservancy is one of the last two remaining San lands. Because of this land, the Ju|’hoansi San still practice hunting with bow and arrows and are able to maintain their culture. But the world’s oldest culture is now under threat from pastoralists.

The Ju|’hoansi, like other San people, have been subjected over the past two thousand years to colonialism, genocide and dispossession. In recognition of their historical ownership of the land, the Namibian government legally established the land as the Ju|’hoansi’s in 1998. Approximately 1,450 people are members of the conservancy, which is managed through a traditional authority.

But because of a climate change-induced drought and land hunger, pastoralists have been moving into Tsumkwe, the administrative centre of the Otjozondjupa region, and their cattle and goats are invading and destroying the surrounding Nyae Nyae Conservancy. Since 2009, the cattle population in Tsumkwe has tripled and, despite their legal communal status, the Ju|’hoansi do not have the political power to stop this influx of people and animals.

The future is not great for the Ju|’hoansi. The manager of the Nyae Nyae Conservancy, Erastus Heinrich, predicts that if the cattle aren’t removed, “the whole of the conservancy will be filled with Tsumkwe cattle farmers. They will start with land-grabbing… that’s what I’m seeing already. There will be illegal farming taking place within the conservancy. I think the conservancy will die out as well.”

Despite repeated written requests, the Namibian government declined to comment on the situation in Nyae Nyae. 

From left: Di//ao G╪kao, Xoan// Niani, Se//ae /Ai!ae, N//ing /Ai!ae, and Baqu /ui on the main street of Tsumkwe in the Otjozondjupa region of Namibia. While the Ju|’hoansi manage the Nyae Nyae Conservancy, the town of Tsumkwe is under government control and it is from the town that cattle and goats owned by Herero farmers spread out into the surrounding conservancy. The Ju|’hoansi name for Tsumkwe is Tjum!|kui, which means ‘poison arrows’. (Photo: Tristen Taylor)
Tsamkxao ╪oma is the chief of the Ju|’hoansi at the Nyae Nyae Conservancy in Namibia. His family surrounds him. He has seen traditional ways of the Ju|’hoansi decline since the American anthropologist, Lorna Marshall, came to the area in 1951. ╪oma says, “The aim of the Conservancy was to preserve our future children and their children and their children’s children but it doesn’t look like we will achieve this goal because of people coming in with loads and loads of cattle.” (Photo: Tristen Taylor)
N!aici cooking food aid at ╪omlolo village. Nyae Nyae is one of the last places where San people can still legally hunt. The conservancy has strict rules on hunting: only traditional methods, such as bow and arrows, are allowed. (Photo: Tristen Taylor)
Herero cattle grazing within Nyae Nyae Conservancy. ╪oma Tsamkxao, one of the leaders of the community, says there are two sets of rules under the slogan One Namibia, One Nation – one for the San and another for everyone else: “Just go to Oshiwambo land and try to drive your cattle in, and see what happens to you. Immediately they will chase you out, you will get arrested.” (Photo: Tristen Taylor)
Ju|’hoansi boy at ╪omlolo village, one of the 38 villages of the Nyae Nyae Conservancy. The chief of the Ju|’hoansi, Tsamkxao ╪oma says, that “too many cattle overgrazing will cut down our tradition. Without the nature, there is nothing to show people, to your children. What does it mean to everyone? No culture. Culture will die.” (Photo: Tristen Taylor)
G/aqo Kxao, the chief of ╪omlolo village, prepares steenbok skin to make a loincloth, but that tradition is under threat. He says that if people continue to move into the area and cattle keep on spreading through Nyae Nyae, “there will be no Conservancy. It will be a land grab. There will be no hope in the future. The San community will end up working for the farmers.” (Photo: Tristen Taylor)
Xoan//a /ai!ae is on the managing committee of Nyae Nyae Conservancy. She tries to assist young Ju|’hoansi women who are facing an epidemic of rape, sexual assault, teenage pregnancy and alcohol abuse. /ai!ae says, “When it was just the San community in Tsumkwe, we did not have these problems. But since 2009 when  farmers came in, that was when the issues started and has been non-stop from 2009 up to now.” (Photo: Tristen Taylor)

DM/OBP

The Rosa Luxemburg Foundation and Global Green Grants provided support for the field research for this story. 

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

Here it is: The toxic stockpile of chemicals in torched United Phosphorus Limited Durban warehouse

By Susan Comrie and Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

OUR BURNING PLANET – VISUAL ESSAY

San lands ‘invaded’ by cattle in Namibia

Tristen Taylor
1 min ago
2 mins

OP-ED

Determining discrimination: What the Supreme Court ruling means to SANDF and Navy age recruitment

Siphile Hlwatika and Peter le Roux
15 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Does the latest UN climate report ring the death knell for fossil fuels?
Ed Stoddard 29 mins ago
3 mins

There are more skin cancer cases related to tanning beds than there are lung cancer cases to smoking.

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Women’s Month: Five rules to boost your household financial fitness

Neesa Moodley 22 mins ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Let the sunshine in: Eskom’s De Ruyter paints a greener future for Africa’s top greenhouse gas emitter

Ed Stoddard
33 mins ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Absa highlights South Africa’s ‘fragile’ economic recovery despite posting solid interim results

Sasha Planting
1 hour ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Life-altering lymphoedema surgery brought to SA

Elsabé Brits
2 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

When a pandemic goes endemic: The global economy will take longer to recover if Covid-19 digs in for the long haul

Sharon Wood
2 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved